A River North industrial property hugging both the Cumberland River and Interstate 65 has sold for $13.5 million, with the new owner affiliated with the business that operates from the building on the site.

The transaction follows a recent $19.4 million River North deal involving a 4.33-acre property at 21 Oldham St. and home to Cemex (read here).

925

925 Cowan St.

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

