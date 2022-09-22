A River North industrial property hugging both the Cumberland River and Interstate 65 has sold for $13.5 million, with the new owner affiliated with the business that operates from the building on the site.
The transaction follows a recent $19.4 million River North deal involving a 4.33-acre property at 21 Oldham St. and home to Cemex (read here).
Via an LLC, Louisville-based Creation Gardens Inc. now owns the property, with an address of 925 Cowan St. and located near the future Oracle campus. Creation Gardens is the parent company of food products supplier What Chefs Want.
The seller was an LLC for which Mark Williams serves as president. The LLC paid $265,000 for the property in 1995, Metro records show.
Founded in 1987, Creation Gardens has offered a Nashville presence since 2009. However, the Post was unable to determine when What Chefs Want began operating at the just-sold warehouse property.
Owned seemingly by Mollie Turnier and Ron Turnier of Louisville, What Chefs Want serves more than 16,000 restaurants, operates 230 route trucks, offers 6,000 products and works from buildings with more than 350,000 square feet of collective space, according to the company website.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
The just-sold property is located near the future The Landings, to consist of an update to an existing industrial building and residential buildings to be called The Oxbow and The Wayward, each to stand seven stories. Work remains underway on that project.
To the north of The Landings site will unfold the Oracle campus.
