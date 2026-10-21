Richland Building Partners to undertake mixed-used building at West End property Local company plans 15-floor tower to offer hotel, residential, restaurant, retail space at former Piggly Wiggly grocery site William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 21, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 Updated Oct 21, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Nashville-based Richland Building Partners is planning a mixed-use development for a Centennial Park-area property home for many years to a since-razed Piggly Wiggly grocery store building.Nashville Business Journal reports Richland is under contract to buy the 1.48-acre property, which has an address of 2900 West End Ave. The project will represent the 2016-founded company’s most significant to date. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m H2D F?23=6 E@ 56E6C>:?6 2 52E6 @? H9:49 #:49=2?5 H:== 24BF:C6 E96 AC@A6CEJ] k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 A6C>:E 2AA=:42E:@? 2?5 2D E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^?6H\AC@;64E\A=2?\6>6C86D\7@C\H6DE\6?5\2G6?F6\D:E6^2CE:4=60425ff25c\24_h\c7ac\32fd\a7d43fd7`36e]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmk6>m!@DEk^6>m AC6G:@FD=J C6A@CE65k^2m[ E96 7FEFC6 `d\DE@CJ 3F:=5:?8 H:== @776C ae_ 9@E6= C@@>D[ ``_ C6D:56?46D[ `_[___ DBF2C6 766E @7 C6DE2FC2?E DA246 2?5 a_[___ DBF2C6 766E @7 C6E2:= DA246]k^AmkAm}2D9G:==6\32D65 w2DE:?8D H:== D6CG6 2D 2C49:E64E[ H:E9 E96 E@H6C E@ DE2?5 23@FE `h_ 766E E2==]k^AmkAm}2D9G:==6\32D65 w]v] w:== #62=EJ r@>A2?J @H?D E96 AC@A6CEJ] x? a_aa[ w:== #62=EJ 2?5 r92CEH6== #6D:56?E:2=[ H9:49 :D 2=D@ =@42==J 32D65[ 4@?D:56C65 C656G6=@A:?8 E96 D:E6 H:E9 2 `d\DE@CJ >:I65\FD6 3F:=5:?8] %96 DECF4EFC6 4@F=5 92G6 @776C65 b_d 2A2CE>6?ED 2?5 FA E@ d[___ DBF2C6 766E @7 C6DE2FC2?E 2?5 C6E2:= DA246] %96 =@42= @77:46 @7 ~C=2?5@\32D65 q2<6C q2CC:@D pC49:E64ED 925 92?5=65 D@>6 56D:8? H@C<]k^AmkAm%96 4@>A2?:6D =2E6C 564:565 E@ ?@E >@G6 7@CH2C5 @? E96 677@CE 2?5[ :? yF=J a_ad[ w:== #62=EJ =:DE65 E96 AC@A6CEJ 7@C D2=6 @C 7@C 8C@F?5 =62D6]k^AmkAmw:== #62=EJ 92D @H?65 E96 E9C66\A2C46= D:E6 D:?46 `haa[ 244@C5:?8 E@ |6EC@ C64@C5D] %96 7@C>6C !:88=J (:88=J 3F:=5:?8 H2D 4@?DECF4E65 :? E96 `hd_D 2?5 2=D@ AC6G:@FD=J 9@FD65 :?56A6?56?E 8C@46CJ DE@C6D q: #:E6 2?5 pAA=6 |2C<6E]k^AmkAm$@FE962DE '6?EFC6 3C@<6CD vC68 r@=6>2? 2?5 %C62?@C vC2?36CJ 2C6 92?5=:?8 E96 >2C<6E:?8 2?5 D2=6 @7 E96 AC@A6CEJ 7@C w:== #62=EJ]k^AmkAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^D62C49^n7l9E>=U2>AjBlC:49=2?5Z3F:=5:?8ZA2CE?6CDU2>AjD5l56D4U2>Aj=ladU2>AjEl2CE:4=6Tar4@==64E:@?TarG:56@TarJ@FEF36U2>Aj?D2l665:E:@?Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm#:49=2?5 qF:=5:?8 !2CE?6CDk^2m 92D F?56CE2<6? E96 56G6=@A>6?E @7 ?62C3J (6DE t?5 !2C< D:E6D H:E9 C6D:56?E:2= 3F:=5:?8D] %96 4@>A2?J 92D 2=D@ 5@?6[ @C A=2?D E@ 5@[ H@C< :? (6586H@@5\w@FDE@? 2?5 r96DE?FE w:==]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Property Tower Piggly Wiggly Mixed-use Development William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending West Nashville athletics facility sells for $7.8M Tennessee Supreme Court denies private equity ownership of law firms General Jackson Showboat to cease operations Fort Negley Park construction gets underway Fairgrounds petition certified after 27,567 invalid signatures tossed