A Sylvan Heights property offered for sale for $2.35 million in August 2020 is being eyed for a residential project.
The 0.51-acre property has an address of 3509 Charlotte Ave. and is under contract to be sold, according to a Loopnet listing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
A Sylvan Heights property offered for sale for $2.35 million in August 2020 is being eyed for a residential project.
The 0.51-acre property has an address of 3509 Charlotte Ave. and is under contract to be sold, according to a Loopnet listing.
Bradley’s Home Health Care Center Inc. owns the parcel, which offers a small former home that sits empty, and is seeking a variance related to setback for the redevelopment of the site. A July 6 Metro Board of Zoning Appeals hearing is scheduled.
The filing notes the future building will offer 32 units, with the Post having been unable to determine the prospective buyer and developer.
The owner of the property is associated with the owner of Bradley Drug Co., a pharmacy located at 5208 Charlotte. Bradley Health Services, led by Phil Bradley, oversees Bradley Drug Co. Of note, the late Joseph “Doc” Bradley, Phil’s father, founded the drug store in 1963. He died in 2015 at age 91.
Phil Bradley has enlisted Tom McNiel, president and managing broker of Nashville-based McNiel & Co. Real Estate, to handle the marketing and sale of the lot.
Bradley Drug Co. is one of the longest-operational businesses located in the west side area made up of Sylvan Heights, Sylvan Park and The Nations.
Read more here.
My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.