More people than previously had been the case are moving from Nashville to Memphis, a trend some real estate watchers attributed to a disparity in home prices in the two cities.
A new report from Redfin found that 6 percent of homebuyers moving to Memphis in the first quarter were from Nashville, twice the rate of the same period in 2021. In April, the typical home in Nashville sold for $455,000, compared to $280,000 in Memphis.
A similar trend was observed elsewhere, as people in popular cities like Austin and Charlotte moved to nearby, cheaper cities like San Antonio and Greensboro, respectively.
“Destinations like Austin, Nashville and Las Vegas used to be relatively affordable, which is one reason why they were so popular with people looking to move away from expensive coastal cities,” Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr said in a release. “But largely because of their popularity, home prices have surged, causing some local buyers to either pause their search altogether or move to areas that are still relatively affordable. San Antonio is an apt example of one of these overflow migration destinations, and I expect more to emerge when homebuyer demand picks back up.”
Net inflow to Nashville in April was 1,723, about half the number from April 2021. The most common origin for people moving to Nashville was Los Angeles, while the most common destination for those leaving Nashville was Clarksville.
Greater Nashville Realtors President Steve Jolly in part downplayed the report, noting the relatively low numbers of people moving from Nashville to Memphis, especially when traffic in the reverse direction is included. Much of the movement he sees is within the Nashville area, from an urban setting to a suburb or from one outlying town to another, he said.
Still, he said, movement from an expensive city to a nearby, less expensive city is inevitable.
“Memphis has become more popular just because of the affordability,” he said.
