The owners of East Nashville record store The Groove are attempting to acquire the property from which they operate their independent business.
Michael Combs and Jesse Cartwright have owned The Groove, located at 1103 Calvin Ave., since 2017. The previous owners and operators launched the business in 2007 in the heart of Five Points.
Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports the owner of the 1103 Calvin Ave. property, listed via Metro records as Barbara Robinson, has informed Combs and Cartwright that the property will be listed for sale. The property is located near Five Points and the busy intersection of Gallatin and West Eastland avenues.
Built in 1929 and offering about 1,435 square feet, the commercially zoned property could command a minimum of $500,000. The most recent Metro appraisal, released in January, was for $329,500.
The Scene reports Combs and Cartwright have the first right of refusal regarding placing a bid on the property, with the business partners having launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking to raise $500,000.
Of note, Cartwright suffered kidney disease in 2019, spurring Combs to donate a kidney to his business partner. Similarly, Cartwright saw his mother die of pancreatic cancer in September 2020.
In an open letter to customers via Instagram, he notes those who donate will have 70 percent of their donation returned when, hypothetically, the business partners sell the property or cease operations for The Groove.
“Our desire is to remain open for our customers and community and not to gain financially by this real estate purchase,” Cartwright writes in the social media post. “If we sell the property in 15 years and you donated $1,000, you would either get back $700 or ... that $700 will be donated to a charity of your choosing.”
Read more here.
