New images have been released and excavation is underway related to mixed-use development Ashwood 12South, to sit on the northern edge of the commercial district from which the project’s name derives.
New York-based Turnbridge Equities, which paid $10 million for the then-six-parcel property in May 2022, will undertake the project. The address is 2206-2220 12th Ave. S., with Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church having previously operated from property.
Officials with Turnbridge, which was founded in 2015 and also operates offices in Los Angeles, Miami, Austin and Washington, D.C., could not be reached for comment. The Turnbridge website shows 21 employees and a portfolio of 22 properties.
Nashville's Dryden Architecture + Design is handling design work for Ashwood 12South.
Images released in April 2022 show what seemingly are four buildings offering retail, restaurant, office and garage parking spaces and some green space. (Read more here.) That plan remains.
Details unfold for planned Belmont residential building
Details continue to emerge related a high-rise residential building planned for the Belmont University campus.
As the Post reported earlier this month, the building would rise on a site located to the immediate west of Belmont’s Caldwell Hall, an 11-story residential building that opened in fall 2022 with a price tag of $98 million. Nearby is Tall Hall, a similar structure.
Belmont has filed for a stormwater grading and excavation permit as part of the process. The main address is 1407 Caldwell Ave. (which is raw land), with the university also owning four other properties of the six needed for the tower, referred to as Caldwell Hall 2 on the Metro document. The Metro Development and Housing Agency and a group of individuals own the other two properties.
A recently filed permit related to water and sewer availability notes the building will offer 782 beds and 3,500 square feet of retail. Nashville’s Catalyst Design Group is handling land planning and engineering work.
Belmont officials have declined to offer specifics, including a price tag, height, the amount of land needed for the project and an architect. However, Nashville-based ESa likely would serve as the designer, as it did for Tall Hall and Caldwell Hall.
The six properties to accommodate a future Caldwell Hall 2 offer five free-standing homes and a collective 1.33 acres (a previously filed document suggested seven parcels, six homes and a collective 1.55 acres).