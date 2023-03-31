New images have been released and excavation is underway related to mixed-use development Ashwood 12South, to sit on the northern edge of the commercial district from which the project’s name derives.

New York-based Turnbridge Equities, which paid $10 million for the then-six-parcel property in May 2022, will undertake the project. The address is 2206-2220 12th Ave. S., with Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church having previously operated from property.

