Nashville real estate development company CA South is now closing on the sale of units in its Hyve mixed-use residential building in Pie Town.
In addition, and according to a release, CA South has hired Washington, D.C.-based Placemakr to manage the six-story building, formerly with a working name of Nell and with an address of 629 Seventh Ave. S.
Meg Aubale Epstein, CEO and founder of CA South, told the Post about 20 percent of the available units have sold (or have pre-sold with closings upcoming). CA South intends to retain ownership of a percentage of the units, with those furnished residences available for rental.
CA South worked with French California, Third Home and The Home Edit on the project. Specifically, Hyve features 20 units designed and furnished by French California. In addition, Hyve allows for access to ThirdHome's luxury vacation platform. Also, buyers have the opportunity to have their spaces organized and designed by The Home Edit.
Hyve also offers about 7,000 square feet of ground-level office and retail space.
Though Placemakr owns three residential buildings in Nashville, Hyve is the first in which buyers can own a space managed by the company.
"This project is a first of its kind for Nashville and represents a new wave of quality and design for the city,” Epstein said in the release. “Placemakr is the perfect partner to oversee operations of the property and create this unique opportunity for our buyers. Hyve provides exceptional value and an innovative approach for participants seeking to participate in this unique Nashville hotel-flexible living product."
Hyve was designed by Alex Pettas Architecture and Barnett Design Studio.
The announcement follows Placemakr having paid about $23.35 million for The Bento building located in Chestnut Hill (read here).
Formerly known as WhyHotel, Placemakr also owns Placemakr Music Row (previously called The Cadence) and mixed-use tower Placemakr Premier SoBro (previously known as The SoBro). For the latter, it paid a then-record more than $440,000 per unit.
East Bank buildings set for razing related to major project
Massachusetts real estate development and investment company The RMR Group will soon be underway with on-site work at the East Bank property on which it plans mixed-use development Station East.
RMR has applied for a demolition permit to remove the various nondescript structures sitting on the 18-acre property, the main address of which is 151 N. First St.
Hendersonville’s Environmental Abatement Inc. is handling the job, with no dollar value yet assigned to the applied-for permit.
Station East is envisioned for upwards of nine buildings to include a collective 1,400 residential units, 1.2 million square feet of office space, 600-plus hotel rooms, 225,000 square feet of retail, 180,000 square feet of terrace space and about 2.9 acres of green space.
Jesse Abair, vice president of development at The RMR Group (which is based in Newton, near Boston) said the company does not have a start date.
“As we move down the path of realizing Station East’s vision, the next step is demolishing the existing structures,” Abair emailed the Post. “RMR is focused on working with the city to identify and advance critical East Bank infrastructure upgrades. Once complete, the 18-acre Station East site will serve as a critical link between downtown and East Nashville, with a diverse mix of commercial, office, residential, retail and publicly accessible green space.”
The RMR Group had roughly $37 billion of total assets under management as of mid-2022.
My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.