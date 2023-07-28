About eight weeks after having paid $31 million for Midtown property on which it seeks a mixed-use development, Chicago-based Albion Residential has applied for a shell permit to allow construction of the first tower.
As the Post reported when the transaction was finalized, Albion hopes to break ground on the high-rise — to offer 458 residential units and stand 29 floors and 340 feet — by year’s end.
The addresses of the five parcels on which will unfold Albion Music Row are 1503-1517 McGavock St. The 1.87-acre property is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of McGavock Street and 14th Avenue.
According to a release, the second high-rise slated for the site will offer 20 stories (about 250 feet) and 392 units.
Both buildings will be activated with ground-level retail and restaurant spaces and offer rooftop swimming pools and fitness centers. As a nod to Music Row, one of the buildings will feature a recording studio. Albion Music Row is expected to offer about one-half acre of public plaza and green space.
The corner parcel of the just-acquired property offers a building once home to the Beaman Motor Company Administration Building and recognized for a distinctive exterior sign. It will need to be razed for Albion Music Row.
Chicago-based Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is designing the buildings, with Nashville-based companies Barge Cauthen & Associates serving as civil engineer and Hodgson Douglas as landscape architect. SDL is the structural engineer and I.C. Thomasson is the MEP engineer.
An LLC affiliated with Nashville businessman Lee Beaman was the seller in the early June deal.
Metro Government has issued a request for a quote aimed at civil engineering firms seeking to oversee and coordinate land-planning for the city’s East Bank Vision Plan.
According to a document, the deadline to submit the request for quote (a solicitation for goods or services in which a company or government invites vendors to submit price quotes and bid on jobs) is Aug. 4.
The issuing of the RFQ comes as the Metro Council in April voted to approve funding to build a $2.1 billion enclosed stadium for the Tennessee Titans (read here).
In August 2022, Mayor Jim Cooper and Metro released images and details related to the city’s plan to redevelop the East Bank of the Cumberland River in conjunction with construction of the Titans stadium (read here).
In April 2021, Metro tapped New York-based Perkins Eastman as master planner. Perkins Eastman will collaborate with local contractors that include Hodgson Douglas, Pillars Development and WSP (read here).
The East Bank offers roughly 338 acres and is bordered by Interstate 24 on the east, Jefferson Street on the north and the Cumberland River on the west. To the north of Jefferson Street is River North, to be anchored by the future Oracle campus.