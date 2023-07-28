About eight weeks after having paid $31 million for Midtown property on which it seeks a mixed-use development, Chicago-based Albion Residential has applied for a shell permit to allow construction of the first tower.

Screen Shot 2023-07-27 at 5.19.21 PM.png

Albion Music Row

As the Post reported when the transaction was finalized, Albion hopes to break ground on the high-rise — to offer 458 residential units and stand 29 floors and 340 feet — by year’s end.

Screen Shot 2023-07-27 at 5.18.00 PM.png

A concept image for East Bank Vision Plan