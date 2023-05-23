Chicago-based Albion Residential continues to move forward with plans for a two-tower residential project in Midtown.
The company is now seeking a stormwater grading permit. Nashville engineering and land-planning firm Barge Civil Associates is noted on the permit.
The address of the site is 1503-1517 McGavock St.
This follows Albion’s having undertaken an information gathering meeting with the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee in late March.
As the Post reported in November 2022, Albion Residential is eyeing a spring acquisition of the land on which will unfold Albion Music Row. The development will be undertaken on five lots located at the southwest corner of the intersection of McGavock Street and 14th Avenue. The property is located within MDHA’s Arts Center Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval eventually will be needed.
One tower will offer 452 residential units and stand 29 floors and 340 feet, while the second high-rise will offer 20 stories (250 feet) and 380 units. Both buildings will be activated with a public plaza, ground-level retail and restaurant spaces. As a nod to Music Row, one of the buildings will feature an active recording studio.
The five parcels offer a corner parcel with a building once home to the Beaman Motor Company Administration Building and recognized for a distinctive exterior sign.
Albion will acquire the property from Lee Beaman and is not disclosing either the cost to purchase or an estimated price tag for the project.
Chicago-based Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is designing the buildings, with Nashville’s Hodgson Douglas as landscape architect. Albion and its team will pursue a LEED Silver designation.
Rezoning sought to allow for Pie Town project on Division
Efforts to develop a Pie Town property with a mixed-use building are moving forward.
Nashville attorney Jim Higgins and Candace Higgins own the triangle-shaped 0.09-acre property, having paid $650,000 for it in mid-2021, according to Metro records. The owners and Nashville’s Catalyst Design Group (engineering and land-planning) will go before the Metro Planning Commission on June 22 to seek a specific plan rezoning.
Topographically elevated and sitting at the western base of the Division Street Connector viaduct, the property offers an address of 630 Division St. and is located near beverage retailer Frugal MacDoogal.
The future building would offer one one-bedroom residence (on the top floor), two three-bedroom units and a first-level bar with 70 seats. It's working name is The Depot, with Nashville-based Chisel Workshop the architect.
Nearby, Fogg Street Investments Partners owns a similar parcel at 706 Seventh Ave. S. and is listing it for sale.
The 2019 seller of the two triangle properties — a corner of the Higgins property touches a corner of the Fogg Street Investments Partners site — was CSX.
The Higginses' property hugs the CSX railroad tracks and is positioned equidistant from Third Man Records and Tennessee Brew Works.
The property sits within the SoBro- and Gulch-area district that some call Pie Town — so named due to all the “pieces of pie” created by street splits within its boundaries. The 706 Seventh property sits catty-corner (and across the railroad tracks) from a property on which construction was recently completed on six-floor residential building Hyve, at 629 and 635 Seventh. An LLC affiliated with Nashville-based developer Meg Epstein undertook that project.
