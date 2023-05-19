A groundbreaking has taken a step forward related to a long-planned apartment and retail tower to sit adjacent to Midtown’s Orbison Building.
Austin-based American Campus Communities (ACC), which owns the property, is seeking a permit to allow for the construction of the future building’s shell.
The permit notes the building will offer 30 floors: 22 stories of residential, seven levels of parking (365 spaces) and a ground-floor lobby and retail space. The number of residential units is unclear, as ACC officials could not be reached for comment. The tower will stand about 315 feet, ranking it among the tallest buildings in Midtown were it standing today.
The permit comes after ACC earlier this year added the Nashville office of STG, also based in Austin, to handle design.
The effort follows more than 2.5 years of inactivity at the site. In September 2020, ACC paid about $10.98 million for the three-parcel site, which offers addresses of 1601, 1605 and 1607 Broadway and spans a collective 0.78 acres.
The Metro Planning Department staff will need to approve the final site plan related to the site's urban design overlay.
Nashville’s Barge Cauthen & Associates is the civil engineer. A general contractor seemingly has not been finalized, according to the permit.
ACC seemingly will undertake the development of the property with New York-based Scenic Investments. Scenic previously announced a mid-2021 groundbreaking and has since declined to disclose to the Post a reason for the groundbreaking delay, a hoped-for start date and the company’s affiliation with ACC.
As originally designed, the tower was to have risen almost 320 feet and offered 440 apartments, with Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio having handled some interior architectural work and remaining active with the effort. The building was designed to feature ground-level retail and a recording studio/musicians' space called The Sound Lab.
The property sits adjacent to the Orbison Building (at 1625 Broadway) and previously offered a small one-story building that once accommodated part of Beaman Toyota's operations.
In early 2020, Scenic reached an agreement with the owners of the Orbison Building to have the tower designed in such a manner as to minimize the blocking of views and sunlight for Orbison Building users.
Work nears end, preleasing starts for North Gulch building
Preleasing is now underway 1111 Church, a 21-story residential and retail building nearing construction completion and located on a North Gulch site from which its name derives.
A Sept. 1 opening is eyed, according to a release.
New York-based development company Tidal Real Estate Partners LP is undertaking the project in partnership with iStar Inc., Safehold Inc. and Lionheart Strategic Management. Yates Construction has served as the general contractor, with ESa the architect. Both are local. New York-based INC Architecture and Design contributed to the design of the units themselves.
The project carries a roughly $200 million price tag.
The tower offers 380 junior, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. In addition, 42,000 square feet of retail space to be anchored by a 28,000-square foot Puttshack, which will offer indoor putt-putt golf, an outdoor pickleball court, a gold simulator and a restaurant. The tower will feature a “resort-style” pool, exercise facilities and social/work spaces.
“We are thrilled to begin leasing on 1111 Church,” Ken Copeland, president of Tidal Real Partners, said in the release. “The building will offer an unparalleled package of amenities as well as high-design apartments and public spaces.
Construction is nearing completion on the site, which previously was home to the Gibson Valley Arts Guitar building.
Tidal is comprised of principals who formerly worked with the since-dissolved Flank Inc. Via an LLC, Flank paid $28 million for the property, Metro records show.
Relatedly, Tidal plans a mixed-use tower to rise 26 floors on 0.8 acres at 125 11th Ave. N. In May 2021, the then-Flank Inc. paid $16 million for the property, which sits adjacent to 1111 Church site. Tidal has yet to provide the Post an update on that project.
In addition, Tidal paid $29.25 million in December 2021 for some nearby North Gulch property — with the sale apparently having set a local per-acre record. The two-parcel 1.15-acre property offers a surface parking lot and a building with a main address of 114 George L. Davis Blvd.
