Updated images have been submitted to the Metro Planning Department related to a 10-story hotel building to offer a Citizen M hotel in The Gulch.

In addition, the team behind the project — stylized as “citizenM” and slated for 109 12th Ave. S. — will seek concept plan review and a modification to Metro’s downtown code when it appears before the Planning Department's Downtown Code Design Review Committee on July 6.

