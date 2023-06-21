Updated images have been submitted to the Metro Planning Department related to a 10-story hotel building to offer a Citizen M hotel in The Gulch.
In addition, the team behind the project — stylized as “citizenM” and slated for 109 12th Ave. S. — will seek concept plan review and a modification to Metro’s downtown code when it appears before the Planning Department's Downtown Code Design Review Committee on July 6.
An entity affiliated with Nashville’s C.B. Ragland Co. seeks to develop the site with the hotel building. The entity is undertaking the development of another Gulch site with a Hyatt Caption building.
Via an LLC, the Ragland entity paid $4 million for the 0.29-acre Gulch property (read here), which offers a 36-space surface parking lot and sits catty-corner from the company’s property at 118 12th Ave. S. (and on which the 12-story hotel structure for Hyatt Caption is under construction).
If built, the hotel will offer 268 rooms, a bar, a fitness center and a rooftop swimming pool. The site on which the hotel building would rise does not include the building housing restaurant Adele’s (or a small surface parking lot located at that structure’s entrance).
A Netherlands brand, Citizen M bills itself as a global hotel developer, investor and chain and its hotels as providing “affordable luxury.” In the United States, its brand is found in the following cities: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Austin seemingly is on tap. Citizen M hotels offer automated self-check-in, no bellhops and all rooms of the same size and layout.
The document submitted to Metro notes the future building will offer a building with an exterior comprising primarily metal panels and glass. Richmond, Va.-based Baskervill is the architect, with Nashville’s Civil Site Design Group (engineering and land planning) also participating. LEED Gold certification will be sought.
C.B. Ragland Co. co-developed with Houston-based Hines the SoBro site on which rises mixed-use tower 222 2nd Ave. S. It also developed a SoBro property with the building housing a Hyatt Centric hotel and a Pancake Pantry.
Work continues on senior living facility on city's west side
Work continues on upscale senior living facility five-story Clarendale West End, as a permit, valued at $13.98 million, has been issued related to construction of the building.
Clarendale West End is rising at a West End corridor site with an address of 3416 Park Drive.
According to a release issued in August 2022, Ryan Companies U.S. Inc., LCS and Harrison Street will joint venture on the project, construction of the building is eyed for a third quarter 2024 completion.
Clarendale West End will offer 172 living units consisting of independent, assisted and memory care living. Amenities and services will include restaurant, bistro and bar options; private dining for events; a theatre; continuing education programs; fitness equipment and group fitness classes; salon and spa; arts programs; a courtyard; transportation to shopping, dining, events and appointments; medical care; and a garage parking, the release.
The development team is not disclosing a price tag for Clarendale West End. However, Minneapolis-based Ryan created an LLC for the recent $9.3 million purchase of the property.
Located near Dose Coffee and Interstate 440, the site was last home to a four-building modernist apartment complex that opened in 1966 and offered a collective 36 units.
Ryan is serving as the developer and construction manager for the project, with sister business Ryan A+E Inc. as the architect of record. Milwaukee-based Direct Supply Aptura will be the interior designer. Upon completion, Des Moines, Iowa-based LCS (Life Care Services and founded in 1971) will manage daily operations.
The property sits next to the 3322 Building — an office tower that anchors the intersection of West End Avenue and Murphy Road — and offers an alternative address of 3367-3381 Fairmont Drive.
Ryan operates offices in 15 major U.S. cities (though not in Nashville) and is home to about 2,000 employees. The company owns two senior living properties in the general Nashville area (both undertaken with LCS and Harrison Street). Founded in 1938, Ryan has completed more than 60 senior living communities across the country and, of that portfolio figure, developed 41.
Of note, Ryan owns the W Minneapolis – The Foshay hotel. Housed in an art deco tower rising about 450 feet, the skyscraper was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 and is considered one of the country’s most distinctive tall buildings.
In addition to having a Minneapolis presence, Ryan Companies owns large-scale buildings in Austin, Chicago, Jacksonville, Phoenix, San Antonio, Seattle and Tempe.
Headquartered in Chicago with offices in London, Toronto, San Francisco and Washington D.C., Harrison Street is home to more than 220 employees and has approximately $50 billion in assets under management.