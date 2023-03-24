Atlanta-based development company Rangewater Real Estate is planning to go before the Metro Board of Zoning Appeals to request variances related to parking and elevation.
An April 20 hearing date is scheduled.
The effort comes about 1.5 years after Rangewater paid $12.5 million for the 3.77-acre industrial site on the East Bank and on which it plans the apartment building. The address is 51 Oldham St.
A document submitted to Metro notes Nashville’s Catalyst Design Group is handling engineering and land-planning duties.
As the Post reported in September 2021, Rangewater was planning a 353-unit apartment building, with a groundbreaking slated for that month, according to a release.
Rangewater (stylized as “RangeWater”) owns the residential units in mixed-used Gulch building Velocity and developed a North Gulch site with The Gossett
The East Bank property sits across Oldham Street from the warehouse home to craft beer business Barrique Brewing (and Little Harpeth Brewing prior to that) and one block south of the Topgolf facility. Nearby is the Cumberland River.
Permit sought to update Gulch building for retailer
A permit is being sought related to California-based boutique retailer Aviator Nation’s taking the Gulch space last home to Two Old Hippies
The store — an opening for which has not been announced and about which the Post previously reported in April 2022 — will take approximately 8,500 square feet of a building located at 401 12th Ave S.
Aviator Nation was launched in 2006 in Venice Beach. This will be Tennessee’s first Aviator Nation. In the South, the brand is found in Austin and Miami.
Though the retailer offers various clothing articles and accessories, it is perhaps best recognized for its hand-made distressed hoodies and sweatpants. In addition, the retailer began offering surfboards with airbrushed designs in 2016.
Two Old Hippies closed in 2021.
MDHA DRC defers vote on proposed Midtown project
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee has deferred voting on a two-tower residential project Chicago-based Albion Residential plans for a Midtown site.
During a March 21 meeting, Albion requested the DRC not vote and, instead, devote the meeting time to information gathering.
As the Post reported in November 2022, Albion Residential is eyeing a spring acquisition of the land on which will unfold Albion Music Row. The development will be undertaken on five lots located at the southwest corner of the intersection of McGavock Street and 14th Avenue. The property is located within MDHA’s Arts Center Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
One tower will offer 452 residential units and stand 29 floors and 340 feet, while the second high-rise will offer 20 stories (250 feet) and 380 units. Both buildings will be activated with a public plaza, ground-level retail and restaurant spaces. As a nod to Music Row, one of the buildings will feature an active recording studio.
The addresses of the five parcels are 1503-1517 McGavock St. The corner parcel offers a building once home to the Beaman Motor Company Administration Building and recognized for a distinctive exterior sign.
Albion will acquire the property from Lee Beaman and is not disclosing either the cost to purchase or an estimated price tag for the project.
Chicago-based Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is designing the buildings, with Nashville-based companies Barge Cauthen & Associates serving as civil engineer and Hodgson Douglas as landscape architect. Albion and its team will pursue a LEED Silver designation.
