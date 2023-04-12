Nashville-based developer Ray Hensler and partner Stiles have landed two major permits related to their mixed-use project Peabody Union in Rolling Mill Hill.

With a collective value of almost $94 million, the permits will allow for the construction of the shells of the project two structures.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.