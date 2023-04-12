Nashville-based developer Ray Hensler and partner Stiles have landed two major permits related to their mixed-use project Peabody Union in Rolling Mill Hill.
With a collective value of almost $94 million, the permits will allow for the construction of the shells of the project two structures.
The issuing of the permits come as online real estate publication CityNowNext.com (published by Nashville's Robert Looper) recently ran new images and reported that Hensler and Stiles have enlisted locally based Ojas Partners to handle the marketing of the future retail and restaurant spaces.
Relatedly, Hensler recently announced he is seeking to give Rolling Mill Hill and segments of SoBro and Rutledge Hill an alternative name of South Bank (read here).
The updates come not quite one year after the development team closed on the $16 million purchase of the Rolling Mill Hill 4.57-acre property, with a main address of 30 Peabody St. and overlooking the Cumberland River. The seller was the Metro Development and Housing Agency.
The main Peabody Union tower will rise 27 stories and offer 354 residential units. In addition, a Class A office building with 251,000 square feet will stand six floors on the site. Also, the overall development will feature 50,000 square feet of retail. An overall price tag for the project has yet to be disclosed.
A fall 2024 completion is eyed.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture has designed the buildings, with the local office of New York-based Turner Construction serving as general contractor. Local companies Barge Cauthen & Associates (civil engineer) and Hawkins Partners (landscape architect) also are participating.
Stiles Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with Hensler having partnered with the company to develop the Gulch site home to high-rise Twelve Twelve.
Read more here.
Planning staff opposes Midtown tower project rezoning
Plans related to a mixed-use tower project eyed for the Midtown property home to recording facility OmniSound Studios may have hit a stumbling block.
As the Post reported in early March, Boca Raton-based Waypoint Residential seemingly is hoping to reinvent the site with a 25-floor high-rise on the two-parcel, 0.34-acre site. The address is 1806-1808 Division St., with the property accommodating two one-story modernist buildings.
The site is zoned to allow for a mixed-use building of up to 15 floors or a maximum of 20 stories if music-related uses are incorporated via the Metro Planning Department’s Music Row Vision Plan. However, the department's staff members are recommending the property owner’s request for a specific plan rezoning be denied by the Metro Planning Commission at its April 13 meeting.
The Post reported in April 2022 that Waypoint Residential had been planning a 32-floor building to offer 143 one-bedroom units, 77 two-bedroom residences and 14,000 square feet of commercial space.
A document recently filed with the Metro Planning Department shows the tower is now planned for a maximum of 25 floors, with the project to “incorporate elements of the existing recording studio,” though it is uncertain if the building housing OmniSound Studios would remain on the site. The document notes a parking garage will be included and does not reference a number of residential units or offer a detailed rendering.
It is unclear if Waypoint is still seeking the project. Mainly focused on suburban garden-style apartment development and ownership, Waypoint offers a website showing a portfolio of more than 100 properties. The company apparently owns no Nashville property, though it bought and sold The Point at Waterford Crossing in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
Sounds Perfect LLC owns the Division Street property, having acquired it for $700,000 in 2007, according to Metro records.
Read more here.