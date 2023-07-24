Progress is being made related to a high-rise residential project planned for a small parcel located adjacent to the Tennessee State University-Avon Williams Campus building.
Nashville development company Giarratana has applied for a permit to allow construction of the foundation for the 250-unit tower on a 0.21-acre site at 901 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.
Valued at $552,550, the permit notes BOWA Construction, a Black-owned company, will construct the tower. Goettsch Partners, also of Chicago, is the architect. Nashville-based engineering and land-planning firm Barge Design Solutions also is participating in the project.
The permit application comes as Giarratana previously landed bonus height from the Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee.
The 33-story, 375-foot-tall tower will offer 186 one-bedroom units and 64 two-bedroom units, with 100 of the residences expected to offer below-market rental rates. In addition, the mixed-income high-rise — currently being called 901 MLK Blvd., the permit notes — will feature 3,915 square feet of general office space (seemingly related to the future building's management) and no parking garage.
The document shows the future tower's smallest unit (one-bedroom, one-bath) at 571 square feet and the largest residence (two-bedroom, two-bath) at 914 square feet. A rooftop pool, fitness center and lounge will be included.
Giarratana President Tony Giarratana previously told the Post the team hopes to start construction by year's end.
An LLC affiliated with Giarratana paid $4,925,000 for the property in August 2022. The company (the development team also includes Morgan Stengel, Jacob Chapman and Chari Lewis) will utilize Metro’s mixed-income housing PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program — the first such project in the city’s urban core to do so.
Near the King Boulevard site and on Church Street, Giarratana continues construction on residential towers Prime and 1010 Church (a 60-story, 750-foot residential skyscraper to offer 500 condominium units next to the YMCA building).
Giarratana has been developing on Church Street since unveiling mixed-use high-rise building The Cumberland in 2000. The company operates its offices on the street, with its work also having included Bennie Dillon (an adaptive reuse project), mixed-use tower Viridian and 505, a 45-floor skyscraper that opened in 2018 and, at 535 feet, ranks behind only Four Seasons Residences among the state's buildings with the highest occupiable floor.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
Project eyed for fairgrounds-area site scrapped
Nashville-based real estate company Core Development is no longer eyeing a residential project on an industrial property located near The Fairgrounds Nashville.
Core had an option to purchase the property. However, Mark Deutschmann, Core founder, emailed the Post that the company decided to not pursue the effort. He did not offer any details.
Previously, and as the Post reported in 2018, Core had considered two four-story residential-only buildings of about 65 units each. The two structures would have faced Ensley Boulevard and been visible from Fourth.
The site is located within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.