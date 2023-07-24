901

901 MLK Blvd. is seen at center-right with King Boulevard running horizontally in the foreground.

 Courtesy of Giarratana, Goettsch

Progress is being made related to a high-rise residential project planned for a small parcel located adjacent to the Tennessee State University-Avon Williams Campus building.

Nashville development company Giarratana has applied for a permit to allow construction of the foundation for the 250-unit tower on a 0.21-acre site at 901 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.