The SoBro building to house Cannery Hall is slated to reopen by year’s end after having closed in May 2022 for major upgrades.
According to a release, the renovation effort is a “multi-million dollar” undertaking that will stabilize the 140-year-old building. The main address is 513 Eighth Ave. S.
Nashville’s DZL, led by Zach Liff, owns the property, having paid $32 million for it in 2019. Cannery Hall (which sits on what some long-time Nashvillians call Cannery Row) is located near DZL’s Cummins Station, which also is seeing updates. Liff has branded the specific SoBro node as the “Station District.”
Relatedly, Asian restaurant Philippe Chow is slated for Cummins Station (read here), joining Pullman Standard Cocktail Lounge, The Gibson Garage and The Finch Grill & Raw Bar, among other tenants.
The Station District offers 16 contiguous acres anchored by 10th Avenue South and spanning The Baggage Building on the north to Cannery Hall on the south.
Liff said Cannery Hall, being billed as the largest independently owned music venue located in Nashville, will be a member of the National Independent Venue Association.
The release notes Cannery Hall’s Row 1 Stage will hold audiences of up to 325. The Mil can host 625 attendees, while The Mainstage will accommodate 1,200. The top floor of Cannery Hall will house Amaranth, a special events space and lounge for up to 380 people.
According to the release, Cannery Hall is being given new lighting and sound systems, improved sightlines, new bathrooms, upgraded back-of-house facilities and new food and beverage options. The general contractor is National Building Company, which Liff also owns.
The 110,000-square-foot main building previously had been home to live music venues Cannery Ballroom, Mercy Lounge and The High Watt.
As the Post previously reported in 2019, Liff hopes to eventually add mixed-use buildings with a collective 500,000 square feet to the overall Station District site.
DZL Executive Vice President Ray Waters is overseeing the reinvention of Cannery Hall, with Brent Hyams (who has worked at Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, Tennessee Performing Arts Center and War Memorial Auditorium) to serve as the complex’s general manager.
“Cannery Hall will bring music back to the Station District in just a few short months,” Liff said in the release. “Independent venues like Cannery Hall are vital to the cultural fabric of Music City. We’ll be able to take chances on local and emerging artists and help them as they grow their fanbase and play across our multiple stages during different phases of the career.”
The Cannery Hall building dates to the late 1880s. Originally constructed as a flour mill, the area got its name from Dale Foods, which operated the site in the 1950s.
Preconstruction efforts underway for TCAT building
Preconstruction efforts are underway related to an allied health building planned for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Nashville campus.
According to a release, the project will carry an estimated $22 million price tag, with the facility to be located at 100 White Bridge Road in West Nashville and adjacent to Nashville State Community College.
A groundbreaking date for the 33,000-square-foot building has not been announced, but the project is scheduled to be completed in late 2025, the release notes. The release notes the building will consolidate instructional space for the college’s allied health programs.
The TCAT Nashville allied health programs include practical nursing, dental assisting, dental lab technology, phlebotomy and emergency medical technician training.
Relatedly, the local office of New York-based Turner Construction Company has been selected as the general contractor. Nashville’s Johnson Johnson Crabtree Architects is designing the building.
Following construction, Turner will also manage the renovation of 12,000 square feet of the existing allied health facility sitting adjacent to the future building.
“We are tremendously excited to work with TCAT to transform their campus and build the future of their allied health program,” Paul Lawson, vice president and general manager of Turner’s Nashville office, said in the release. “The trade and technical careers are vital to our communities, and the educational opportunities offered by TCAT Nashville create real opportunities for so many.”
The Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology offers career training and workforce development.
Work continues on Vanderbilt football stadium project
Progress is being made on the south end zone component of FirstBank Stadium on the Vanderbilt University campus.
The upgrades to the football facility are part of the Vandy United facilities renovation program.
A permit, valued at $4.5 million, has been issued to allow for footings and foundation work on the new south end zone segment of the stadium. The facility, which previously saw its south end zone demolished, sits at the northeast corner of the intersection of Jess Neely Drive and Natchez Trace (see here).
Vanderbilt is planning 130,000 square feet of premium seating in the future south end zone, to span multiple levels.
Relatedly, work continues on the stadium’s press box and north end zone. A summer 2024 completion is eyed, with no seating in either end zone to be available for the 2023 season.
Nashville’s Barton Malow is the general contractor.
Read more here about the stadium project.