A Berry Hill commercial building that sold for $750,000 27 months ago has now sold for $1.2 million.
The new owner of the 0.22-acre property, located at 2818 Bransford Ave., is Novello Entertainment LLC. Music industry veteran Keith Stegall created the LLC and recently sold for $1.8 million a nearby Berry Hill building that seemingly houses his production management and publishing firm Dreamlined Entertainment Group (read here). Stegall could not be reached for comment.
The seller was Homeofcapital LLC, which seemingly is a Nashville-based financial consultant company affiliated with Akram Rozh, details about whom are unclear. As noted, the LLC paid $750,000 for the property in May 2021 — nearly 11 times the figure for which it changed ownership hands 35 years prior.
The property previously housed the office of local accountant Donald Maloney. He and wife Harriette Maloney were the sellers in the 2021 deal, with the couple having paid $70,000 for the property in 1986, according to Metro records.
The building seemingly sits empty.
The just-sold property sits adjacent to the building housing Beaded Bungalow and across Bransford Avenue from Brothers Burger Joint.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the sale.
North DavCo property near river listed for $8.9M
A five-acre parcel located in North Davidson County and overlooking the Cumberland River has been offered for sale for $8.9 million, almost nine times the price for which the owner acquired it roughly two years ago.
City Now Next reports the property is located at 820 Youngs Lane. Nearby are either underway or planned multiple residential developments (read here).
Lauryl Pate Chalfin, seemingly a Franklin financial planner, owns the property. She paid $1 million for it in October 2021, according to Metro records.
Relatedly, the Post reported in September 2021 that Chalfin and a silent partner sold a nearby property, located at 625 W. Trinity Lane, for $2.5 million. They paid $653,000 for the property in three transactions in 2017, according to Metro records.
For the 820 Youngs Lane property, Chalfin has enlisted Amanda Harvey, with simpliHOM, and Nic Kerdiles of Compass RE for marketing. City Now Next reports the for-sale property has specific plan zoning approval for 21 townhomes.
The property is located in Metro Councilmember Kyonzte Toombs’ District 2.