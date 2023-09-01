A Berry Hill commercial building that sold for $750,000 27 months ago has now sold for $1.2 million.

The new owner of the 0.22-acre property, located at 2818 Bransford Ave., is Novello Entertainment LLC. Music industry veteran Keith Stegall created the LLC and recently sold for $1.8 million a nearby Berry Hill building that seemingly houses his production management and publishing firm Dreamlined Entertainment Group (read here). Stegall could not be reached for comment.

2818

2818 Bransford Ave. as seen earlier this year