Music industry veteran and Grammy Award-winner Keith Stegall has sold for $1.8 million a Berry Hill building that seemingly houses his production management and publishing firm Dreamlined Entertainment Group.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property, located at 2820 Erica Place, is a Durango, Colo., LLC that shares an address with tax and accounting firm Curtis L. Powers-Ackley PC. The Post was unable to determine further details about the buyer.

2820

2820 Erica Place