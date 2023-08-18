Music industry veteran and Grammy Award-winner Keith Stegall has sold for $1.8 million a Berry Hill building that seemingly houses his production management and publishing firm Dreamlined Entertainment Group.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property, located at 2820 Erica Place, is a Durango, Colo., LLC that shares an address with tax and accounting firm Curtis L. Powers-Ackley PC. The Post was unable to determine further details about the buyer.
Stegall paid $108,000 for the property in 1993, Metro records show.
In 2016, Stegall and Scott Miller of Pennsylvania-based Miller Investment Management announced the formation of Dreamlined Entertainment Group.
Stegall, who has produced and mentored Alan Jackson and Zac Brown Band, among others, could not be reached for comment. He boasts songwriting and producing credits that have contributed to more than $70 million in sales worldwide, delivering 55 number one hits and 40 million airplays, according to a release from 2016 (read here). Stegall has earned multiple CMA, ACM and Grammy awards.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.