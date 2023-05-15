Nashville-based development company Oldacre McDonald is eyeing an August start on a MetroCenter mixed-use building to combine residential and retail space.
With an address of 407 Great Circle Road, the future five-story building will offer 365 apartments (previously the figure was 300) and about 9,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. A permit application has been filed.
Phase II is expected to offer another 300 apartments and about 12,000 square feet of retail space, according to Eric Flynn, who is affiliated with Oldacre McDonald.
The 15-acre property is owned by a limited partnership that shares an address with Nashville-based alcoholic beverage distributor Lipman Brothers, Metro records show. Lipman once operated from the building and now is located at 2815 Brick Church Pike.
The property is located across Great Circle Road from apartment complex Knox at MetroCenter and across Athens Way from Soundwater Apartments.
The development team has filed for a construction permit, with Barge Design Solutions to serve as land-planner and engineer and R.C. Mathews Contactor as construction manager. Both are local. The architect is Atlanta-based Niles Bolton Associates.
Mark McDonald, co-principal with Bill Oldacre, told the Post in August 2022 there is a “substantial” need for additional residential in MetroCenter. Currently, the suburban district, located about two miles north of downtown, offers about 10 residential complexes that are either operational or under construction.
Since the 1970s, MetroCenter has unfolded with a suburban form and function — highlighted by single-use buildings and their surface parking lots.
Oldacre McDonald is the master developer of Antioch’s Century Farms, which offers residential, office, retail and restaurant space and is slated for multiple hotels (read more here). The company teams with Atlanta’s Oxford Properties on Century Farms.
Church Street building sees listing price upped to $2.25M
A Midtown-based building that was offered for sale in late 2017 for $1.5 million has seen its asking price upped to $2.25 million.
The property has an address of 1912 Church St., with the one-story building spanning about 3,480 square feet and once home to venerable old-school business The Sunshine Shop.
The asking price is the equivalent of about $647 per foot past on the building’s size.
The Sunshine Shop Inc. has owned the 0.19-acre property since May 1962, Metro records show. A related entity owns the business, which provides gift baskets and caters to patrons interacting with the area's various hospitals and clinics.
Brentwood’s NAI Nashville (Ben Claybaker and Brandon Hoop) has the listing, with the Post unable to contact company officials for details.