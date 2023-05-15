Nashville-based development company Oldacre McDonald is eyeing an August start on a MetroCenter mixed-use building to combine residential and retail space.

With an address of 407 Great Circle Road, the future five-story building will offer 365 apartments (previously the figure was 300) and about 9,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. A permit application has been filed.

