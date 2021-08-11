Nashville-based construction management company R.C. Mathews Contractor has announced Walker Mathews Jr. will serve as president.
According to a release, Mathews will replace father Walker Mathews Sr., who has been named the company’s chairman and CEO. The latter had served as president since 1991 after joining his father, the late Bobby Mathews, in the business in 1983.
The moves come as R.C. Mathews Contractor marks its 80th year of operations. Mathews Jr., a fourth generation of family leadership at R.C. Mathews, will oversee overall business operations with a focus on company culture and expanding the client base.
Mathews Jr. serves on the boards of the Nashville Food Project and Conexión Americas and is involved with the alumni boards of both Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management and Montgomery Bell Academy. He holds a degree in construction science and management from Clemson University as well as an MBA degree from the Owen school.
Remaining in their roles are four longtime members of R.C. Mathews’ senior leadership team: CFO Randy Price and project executives Dan Calhoun, Brian Chase and Mark Jarrell. Combined, that group has a collective 95 years of service at the company.
“I am excited how Walker Jr. is leading our company into the future. His strategic thinking and our capable leadership team are setting the stage for us to serve our Nashville community for decades to come,” Mathews Sr. said in the release.
Based in Nashville since 1941, R.C. Mathews has been involved in construction projects related to Ryman Auditorium, Frist Art Museum, Vanderbilt's E. Bronson Ingram College and the Belmont University Performing Arts Center, among others.
