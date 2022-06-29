A North Davidson County property located adjacent to the recently sold Al Menah Shrine Temple has changed ownership hands for $7.5 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 1.6-acre property is Nash Brick Church LLC, which is affiliated with businessman Eric Novakovich. The address is 1400 Brick Church Pike.
Shreya Investment LLC was the seller, having paid $830,000 for the property in 2004. That LLC’s sole member is Sanjay Patel, who has undertaken numerous local real estate deals of late (read here).
Patel also owns nearby properties at 1360 Brick Church Pike and 125 Arctic Ave. and recently had the just-sold property at 1400 Brick Church rezoned.
A Days Inn hotel had operated from the property, which is visible from Interstate 65, but is believed to be closed.
Of note, Novakovich, who apparently owns a home in Leipers Fork near Franklin, paid $3.75 million in February for a modernist former apartment complex located in McKissack Park near Midtown and two blocks east of Blackstone Brewing Company (read here).
For the recent purchase and according to a separate document, Novakovich landed a loan, valued at about $8.56 million, from Clarksville-based First Financial Bank.
Novakovich founded Irvine, California-based Clubspeed Inc., a software company focused on businesses operating go-karting tracks, race tracks and trampoline parks. Clubspeed was sold in 2019 to Newport Beach, California-based Nadavon Capital Partners.
Novakovich could not be reached for comment.
In December 2021, the Post reported Metro Government paid $9 million for the aforementioned Al Menah Shrine Temple and to which it will relocate its Davidson County Juvenile Justice Complex (read here). The address of that 13-acre property is 1354 Brick Church Pike.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent transaction.
