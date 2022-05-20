The effort to undertake a mixed-use building on a Sylvan Heights site next to L&L Market has been scrapped.
As the Post reported in January 2020, Charlotte-based Terwilliger Pappas was seeking to acquire the 3.05-acre site at 3814 Charlotte Ave. on the city’s west side.
However, the apartment development company, known locally for its Solis North Gulch building (now called The Guthrie), told the Post Friday it will not move forward with the effort.
As planned, the five-story building would have sat adjacent to (and north of) L&L Market and be accessed via 39th Avenue North while straddling Interstate 40. It was to have included apartments and retail space, with the latter facing L&L Market.
L&L Market is owned by Tamay Ozari and offers various specialty and boutique retail and food and beverage businesses, most of them locally based. Ozari could not be reached for comment regarding a possible alternative plan.
The site sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy's District 24.
As noted, Terwilliger Pappas developed the site home to the 271-unit The Guthrie. That project carried a price tag of about $64 million.
