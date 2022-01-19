Brentwood-based GBT Realty has paid $5.15 million for the Midtown buildings once home to Rotier’s and Emma’s Flowers and Gifts and on which it plans a mixed-use tower, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The buildings offer addresses of 2410 West End Ave. (Emma’s) and 2413 Elliston Place (Rotier’s). The seller was J. Haskell Tidman Jr., who paid $113,300 for the Rotier’s building in 1990 and $100,000 for the Emma’s building in 1969, Metro records show.
The two properties offer a collective 0.28 acres. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $18.39 million per acre — one of the highest marks ever paid for Midtown property.
Ben Mosley, a broker with Cushman Wakefield, represented the seller.
The purchase comes after GBT in November 2021 paid $2.61 million for an adjacent structure previously accommodating Joy's Flowers and, most recently, Gyros Kitchen Greek Cafe & Taverna. The address of that building is 2412 West End Ave.
Previously, GBT paid $8.1 million in December 2020 for the art deco building located at 2416 West End Ave. and last home to a Rite Aid store.
With the most recent acquisition, GBT has assembled all the land it will need for a 27-story high-rise to be called The Sinclair. The company is eyeing a fourth quarter 2022 groundbreaking for the tower, which will front the Elliston Place and West End Avenue split.
To be skinned in blue glass and offer a neo-art deco design (read here), The Sinclair will include residential units and ground-level commercial space and will rise approximately 375 feet. If standing today, the Gresham Smith-designed building would be the tallest in Nashville located west of 21st Avenue and would loom large over nearby Centennial Park. For comparison, the Gothic collegiate high-rise on the Vanderbilt University campus (see here) stands about 300 feet.
GBT has said it will spend up to $1.25 million on offsite public improvements related to The Sinclair, including a pathway along the eastern section of Centennial Park and safety and accessibility improvements on nearby intersections.
GBT also is developing a downtown Nashville site at 13th and Broadway with high-rise ONE22ONE and is redeveloping a Murphy Road property with a combination hotel, retail and residential building called Parke West. The company is proposing mixed-use condominium tower Eden House for Green Hills.
