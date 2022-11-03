Six years after paying $1.3 million for the long-vacant masonry building once accommodating the Roxy Theatre, the local real estate investors who own the East Nashville property continue to weigh their options.
Elliott Kyle, spokesman for the ownership group, told the Post in September 2016 that a restaurant or live entertainment venue would be considered for the 1930s-era building, which local historic preservationists consider an architectural gem due to its old-school design and long history.
The building sits on the northeast corner of the intersection of Meridian and Wilburn streets at 827 Meridian St. in the heart of the McFerrin Park/Cleveland Park district.
According to cinematreasures.org, the Roxy Theatre opened in 1939 and could seat 500 patrons. It was operated by Crescent Theatres, which renamed it Woodbine Theatre in the 1950s. The movie theater closed in 1960, after which the building accommodated other uses (including a laundromat and recording studio, cinematreasures.org notes (read here).
This week, Kyle said the long wait to reinvent the quirky structure has not been “out of step” with the owners’ expectation, as they did not have a specific plan or timetable when they purchased the property.
“From the outside looking in, I’m not surprised people are curious and concerned about our commitment to bringing the Roxy back,” Kyle said. “But we have a good basis in the real estate, and we are staying the course.”
Kyle said the owners previously undertook “some design exercises” related to possible uses for the former theater.
“But with the pandemic, most of these conversations got tabled,” he said. “To date, we haven’t quite hit on an operator or a usage that we think is in the best interest of the neighborhood. We will continue to evaluate options.”
Kyle said the commercial corridor on Meridian Street is notably more vibrant now than it was when the group acquired the building. For example, restaurants Audrey, Folk, Redheaded Stranger and Xiao Bao have opened since 2016.
“I would love the end user to be a neighborhood-forward space. Live music and movies could be a part of that. But those are complex deals and tricky models,” he said. “We are certainly open to them.”
Nashville offers two art house movie theaters: Belcourt Theatre and Sarratt Cinema at Vanderbilt University. Both are located west of downtown.
Some locals have speculated how an art house theater could fare on the east side (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene).
“We’d rather sit on it indefinitely than have it offer a use not in keeping with the vibrancy of the Meridian Street corridor specifically and the neighborhood in general,” Kyle said.