Six years after paying $1.3 million for the long-vacant masonry building once accommodating the Roxy Theatre, the local real estate investors who own the East Nashville property continue to weigh their options.

Elliott Kyle, spokesman for the ownership group, told the Post in September 2016 that a restaurant or live entertainment venue would be considered for the 1930s-era building, which local historic preservationists consider an architectural gem due to its old-school design and long history.

