901 King Blvd.

 Courtesy of Giarratana

The high-rise residential building planned for a small parcel located adjacent to the Tennessee State University-Avon Williams Campus building and with an affordable component is slated to offer 250 units.

Nashville-based development company Giarratana has filed with Metro a request for water and sewer capacity, enlisting Nashville-based engineering and land-planning firm Barge Design Solutions.

