A West Nashville building that was once used as a single-vehicle fire station has sold for $2 million to an entity that owns downtown’s Pinewood Social restaurant.

Sitting on 0.26 acres and next to the structure home to restaurant Smokin’ Thighs, the Sylvan Park building offers an address 4406 Charlotte Ave. and, seemingly, no tenant. Metro records for the property date to 1909.

