A Pie Town commercial building located across from City Winery and near Tennessee Brew Works has been offered for sale for $9.2 million.
Located at 616 Ewing Ave., the 22,900-square-foot building was constructed in 1960 and sits on a roughly 0.9-acre parcel.
Via an LLC, Lea Crockarell and Jason Crockarell own the property, having paid $950,000 for it in 2012, according to Metro records. Of note, the married couple operate Pie Town Tacos in an adjacent building at 614 Ewing Ave., a property they do not own.
The 616 Ewing Ave. building now for sale is anchored by Flavor Catering, which the Crockarells own and will relocate to Cockrill Bend to continue operations. The building was previously home to Proper Sake Co.
Based on acreage, the listing is the equivalent of about $235 per foot.
The Crockarells have enlisted Nate Greene, executive vice president of Colliers International Nashville, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Greene said the property is zoned to accommodate a building of up to eight stories, with Metro’s bonus height program providing an additional three floors if certain criteria are met.
Greene said the access to interstates and the property’s location within the general SoBro area make it an attractive offering.
“SoBro is, and will continue to be, one of the most highly developed areas of the city,” Greene said. He noted the general area is seeing “significant developments” underway, including apartment buildings Sixth South and 805 Lea. In addition, Circle South (a 535,000-square-foot office tower) and a Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences on the SoBro Roundabout are planned.
