A One Hundred Oaks-area ex-warehouse property that sold for $12 million in late 2019 and was then given a major update to provide office space has been listed for sale.
The address of the building, listed with no asking price and located about two blocks south of the Black Abbey Brewing Co. brewery and taproom, is 3040 Sidco Drive.
An entity affiliated with Stamford, Connecticut-based commercial real estate company Forstone Capital owns the property. Forstone also owns the Oaks Business Center at 2967-2977 Sidco Drive.
The site offers a 183,444-square-foot structure built in 1958 and that most recently accommodated primarily Accent Flooring. That company, which had operated from the building for about 16 years, now is located at 3070 Sidco Drive.
According to marketing materials, Forstone overhauled the former warehouse building (see photo here) to offer “creative office space” in an adaptive reuse effort. The structure features a fitness center with locker rooms, a coffee bar, a game room, meeting space and an indoor/outdoor plaza. The materials note the building is 10 percent leased.
Of note, Nashville Sash and Door once operated from the building before eventually ceasing business.
Forstone has enlisted Morgan Hillenmeyer and Rosco High — senior vice president and first vice president, respectively — to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
