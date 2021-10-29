Columbus, Ohio-based single-family homebuilder M/I Homes Inc. is now doing business in Nashville.
According to a release, the publicly traded company has sold more than 135,000 homes. It has operations in Columbus and Cincinnati; Indianapolis; Chicago; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Detroit; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio; and Charlotte and Raleigh.
Both builderonline.com and probuilder.com rank M/I Homes, founded in 1976, as the nation’s No. 13 single-family homebuilder based on volume (D.R. Horton tops most lists).
The announcement of the new Nashville presence — a release does not offer an address, and company officials could not be reached for comment — came as M/I Homes announced its third quarter financials.
"We are pleased with our third quarter performance, highlighted by a number of records including a 24 percent increase in net income,” Robert Schottenstein, M/I Homes chief executive officer and president, said in the release. “We achieved these results despite 15 percent fewer communities than a year ago and significant supply chain disruptions.”
Of note, M/I Homes set a company quarterly record in backlog sales value of $2.5 billion – a 40 percent increase from the third-quarter number of 2020.
"We are also very excited to announce that we are commencing operations in the Nashville market, one of the nation's most dynamic and fastest growing housing markets,” Schottenstein added. “We have been looking at Nashville for several years and believe it will be a very successful operation for us."
