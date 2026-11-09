October home sales sink 12 percent year-over-year Area continues to see excess residential inventory as buyers maintain leverage in sluggish market William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 9, 2026 Nov 9, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link The Nashville region continues to see a sluggish residential real estate market that began mid-year, with buyers continuing to hold a more favorable position than sellers.According to a Greater Nashville Realtors press release, the area saw 2,540 homes sold in October, a 12 percent decrease compared to the 2,886 mark of the same month in 2025. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%9:D 7@==@HD 2 $6AE6>36C E92E C68:DE6C65 a[ggd 9@>6 D2=6D[ 2 _]`c A6C46?E :?4C62D6 4@>A2C65 E@ E96 a[gg` >2C< @7 E96 D2>6 >@?E9 :? a_ad] x? pF8FDE[ a[hag 9@>6D D@=5[ 2 c A6C46?E 564C62D6 4@>A2C65 E@ E96 b[_de >2C< :? pF8FDE a_ad] x? yF=J[ b[aeh 2C62 9@>6D 492?865 @H?6CD9:A[ 5@H? a A6C46?E 7C@> E96 yF=J a_ad 7:8FC6]k^AmkAmu@C 4@>A2C:D@?[ E96 C68:@? C64@C565 b[cdh 9@>6D D@=5 :? yF?6[ 2? g A6C46?E :?4C62D6 J62C\@G6C\J62Cj b[bf_ 9@>6 D2=6D :? |2J[ FA e A6C46?Ej b[`__ D2=6D :? pAC:=[ FA c A6C46?Ej a[fda D2=6D :? |2C49[ 5@H? b A6C46?Ej a[`bb C6D:56?E:2= 4=@D:?8D :? u63CF2CJ WF?492?865 J62C\@G6C\J62CXj 2?5 `[gad D2=6D :? y2?F2CJ[ 5@H? c A6C46?E]k^AmkAm%96 C6=62D6 ?@E6D E96 >65:2? AC:46 7@C 2 D:?8=6\72>:=J 9@>6 :? ~4E@36C H2D Schh[h__[ 5@H? 7C@> E96 ~4E@36C a_ad >65:2? AC:46 @7 Sd`d[___]k^AmkAmu@C 4@>A2C:D@?[ E96 >65:2? AC:46 7@C 2 D:?8=6\72>:=J 9@>6 :? $6AE6>36C H2D Sd`_[__[ FA 7C@> E96 $6AE6>36C a_ad >65:2? AC:46 @7 Sch_[___]k^AmkAm%96 >65:2? AC:46 7@C 2 4@?5@>:?:F> 7@C ~4E@36C H2D Sbcb[ffd[ 2 564C62D6 4@>A2C65 E@ E96 Sbdb[f__ >2C< @7 ~4E@36C a_ad]k^AmkAmx?G6?E@CJ C6>2:?D D:8?:7:42?E[ H:E9 `d[bfh F?:ED =:DE65 7@C D2=6 2E ~4E@36C’D 6?5] %96 7:8FC6 :?5:42E6D 2? g A6C46?E :?4C62D6 7C@> E96 `c[aga 24E:G6 =:DE:?8D C6A@CE65 7@C E96 D2>6 A6C:@5 =2DE J62C]k^AmkAmrFCC6?E=J[ E96C6 :D ?62C=J D6G6? >@?E9D @7 2G2:=23=6 C6D:56?E:2= C62= 6DE2E6 :?G6?E@CJ :? E96 vC62E6C }2D9G:==6 C68:@?] %96 7:8FC6 :? $6AE6>36C H2D d]f >@?E9D @7 2G2:=23=6 C6D:56?E:2= :?G6?E@CJ]k^AmkAm%96C6 H6C6 `[g_d C6D:56?E:2= D2=6D W9@>6D 2?5 4@?5@DX A6?5:?8 2E E96 6?5 @7 ~4E@36C[ 4@>A2C65 E@ a[afe A6?5:?8 D2=6D 2E E96 4@?4=FD:@? @7 E96 4@CC6DA@?5:?8 >@?E9 @7 a_ad]k^AmkAm%96 2G6C286 ?F>36C @7 52JD @? E96 >2C<6E 7@C D:?8=6\72>:=J 9@>6D E92E D@=5 :? ~4E@36C H2D e`] %96 $6AE6>36C 7:8FC6 H2D df[ H:E9 E96 pF8FDE >2C< 2E dd 2?5 E96 yF=J ?F>36C 2E dc]k^AmkAmu@C 4@?E6IE[ :? a_ab[ 9@>6D @7E6? D@=5 H:E9:? ?@ >@C6 E92? c_ 52JD @7 36:?8 =:DE65]k^AmkAmr@?G6?E:@?2= b_\J62C 7:I65\C2E6 >@CE8286D 4FCC6?E=J @776C 2 ?2E:@?2= 2G6C286 @7 2AAC@I:>2E6=J 23@FE f]`g A6C46?E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ uC655:6 |24[ 5@H? 7C@> E96 f]bd A6C46?E >2C< @7 $6AE6>36C]k^AmkAm“%96 >@DE D:8?:7:42?E E2<62H2J :D E96 8C@H:?8 :>32=2?46 36EH66? 2G2:=23=6 :?G6?E@CJ 2?5 3FJ6C 24E:G:EJ[” y24< v2F892?[ vC62E6C }2D9G:==6 #62=E@CD AC6D:56?E[ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“(:E9 >@C6 AC@A6CE:6D @? E96 >2C<6E[ 76H6C 4=@D:?8D[ 2?5 76H6C AC@A6CE:6D F?56C 4@?EC24E[ 3FJ6CD 92G6 >@C6 49@:46D 2?5 A@E6?E:2==J 8C62E6C ?68@E:2E:?8 =6G6C286]”k^AmkAm%96 vC62E6C }2D9G:==6 #62=E@CD 52E2 H2D 4@==64E65 7C@> r962E92>[ s2G:5D@?[ s:4<D@?[ |2FCJ[ #@36CED@?[ #FE96C7@C5[ $F>?6C[ (:==:2>D@? 2?5 (:=D@? 4@F?E:6D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nashville, Tennessee Inventory Price Sales Real Estate Greater Nashville Realtors William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Great Escape to relocate to Midtown Vanderbilt pays $13M for future chancellor’s residence Giarratana no longer selling units in Prime high-rise Macrons’ defamation case against Candace Owens lands in Nashville Gov.-elect Blackburn addresses first legislative priorities for 2027