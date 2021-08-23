Construction seemingly could start soon on Midtown mixed-use building Contralto.
An application has been made for a permit to allow for stormwater grading.
As the Post reported in November 2018, groundbreaking was to have commenced in mid-2019. However, Nashville-based developer Lee Molette said various considerations required a rescheduling of the on-site start.
Molette, who could not be reached for comment, said in June 2020 that 48 of the 52 residential units had been pre-sold. At the time, he was hoping to break ground by 2020’s end.
The seven-story Contralto (pictured) will sit near the intersection of 15th Avenue North and Church Street. It will offer residences starting at $254,000. Of note, the building will feature primarily one-bedroom condos (and some two-bedroom units) that can be marketed by their owners as short-term rentals.
Contralto will have an address of 1506 Church St. and also offer 2,000 square feet of retail space and a seventh-floor amenity space will a fitness center, clubroom and an outdoor rooftop space. Its west side will face McMillin Street.
Via 15th & Church Equity Investors, Molette has enlisted Village Real Estate Services to handle the marketing and sale of the Contralto units.
Molette plans a second condo building to join Contralto. It will be located at 215 15th Ave. N. and rise 12 floors. To be called Alto, that building is expected to offer at least 74 owner-occupied condos and will be positioned on an adjacent parcel located catty-corner to Contralto.
The Nashville office of Moody Nolan Inc. is serving as the architect for both buildings.
Read more here.
Florida real estate company sells Brentwood building for $8.65M to local entity
A sizable Brentwood retail building housing Ashley HomeStore as its sole tenant has sold for $8.65 million to Nashville-based buyer McQuest Properties LLC, according to documents from the Williamson County Register of Deeds.
Located at 8099 Moores Lane as part of the Cool Springs submarket, the single-story retail structure spans 43,584 square feet and is situated on about 4.2 acres.
The seller was Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based real estate investor Noble Properties
Trent Yates, a partner with Nashville-based Sagemont Real Estate, represented McQuest Properties in negotiating the deal. McQuest is located in Green Hills.
Incorporated in 2016, McQuest holds residential properties in Lebanon — including an estate purchased for $2.4 million that same year — but has undertaken no notable transactions since. In contrast, Noble Properties boasts a 3.5 million square-foot portfolio of medical office, restaurant and retail space across the country.
Read more here at Post sister publication Brentwood Home Page.
— Cedric Dent Jr.
Cincinnati developer sells Murfreesboro land to Canadian REIT
Cincinnati-based commercial real estate developer and design-builder Al. Neyer has closed on the approximately $5.37 million sale of Murfreesboro land on which a distribution facility will be constructed.
According to a release, the new owner is Canadian-based Granite REIT, for which Al. Neyer will oversee the development and design-build construction of the 844,480-square-foot class A distribution facility. It will be called Parkway Place and located at 2120 Logistics Way.
Granite REIT in active in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe.
Al Neyer and Granite expect to complete construction of the building in the third quarter of 2022.
“With strong demand and limited supply in the Nashville market, Al. Neyer continues to look for compelling opportunities to develop, design, and build best-in-class industrial space. We’re absolutely thrilled to work with a partner like Granite to bring this project to life,” Patrick Poole, Al. Neyer vice president and Nashville market leader, said in the release.
This is Al. Neyer’s first project in Murfreesboro and the first partnership between the company and Granite.
Al. Neyer’s local office is home to 15 employee-owners. The company recently completed a two-building last-mile facility in Antioch and previously completed a 902,000- square-feet warehouse at Cedar Farms in Lebanon. That facility sold to Rooms To Go in June 2019.
