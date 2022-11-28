Nashville-based MarketStreet Enterprises has released a new image related to its 445 Park Commons, construction on which continues on a site located adjacent to Geodis Park at Fairgrounds Nashville.
A 2024 completion remains slated, with the project to carry a roughly $123 million price tag.
The six-story 445 Park Commons is being billed as the “largest privately developed mixed-use, mixed-income project in Nashville,” according to a release.
To sit at 445 Benton Ave., the building will offer 335 residences, with 120 units to be reserved for residents earning 60 percent or below the area median income and at least an additional 40 units dedicated to those earning 80 percent or below the area median income. In addition, 445 Park Commons will offer 11,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial retail space, a 7,500-square-foot micro-business incubator space for “makers and artisans,” and a roughly 500-space parking garage.
As the Post previously reported, MarketStreet Enterprises will pay Metro an annual ground rent payment to lease the land for 445 Park Commons. The ground rent payment schedule is fixed for the first 30 years and then escalates during the remainder of the term.
Participating in the project are architect and interior designer Smith Gee Studio, landscape architect Hawkins Partners, civil engineer Barge Cauthen & Associates and general contractor R.C. Mathews Contractor. Each is locally based. Financing has been provided by Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, and the affordable housing units were facilitated by tax credit equity investor PNC Bank.
The project utilizes tax credits provided by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and tax-exempt bonds issued by the Metro Health and Educational Facilities Board. The project also received a payment in lieu of tax from the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency.
Two nearby sites are being eyed for phases two and three of Park Commons.
The building (see a previously released rendering here) will sit within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
High-end RV park planned for site near river, Opry Mills
And East Davidson County property located about 1.3 miles from Opry Mills and sitting on the Cumberland River is being targeted for a high-end farm-centric recreational vehicle campsite.
Nashville Business Journal reports Ann Gleaves Ferrell and her family are eyeing the development for their family farm, located at 2400 Pennington Bend Road and operational for 62 years. Citing documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department, NBJ reports Ferrell and Northgate Resorts will partner to develop the 220-acre site.
According to the business publication, the development could include a 450-campsite area, a 120-room farm-themed hotel, 300 apartment units, a community center, a farm-to-table restaurant and a meadery.
Gresham Smith, a Nashville-based architecture and engineering firm, seemingly will be involved in the effort.
The Metro Planning Commission is slated to review preliminary plans on Dec. 8. A specific plan rezoning is being sought.
Pennington Bend is home to three campgrounds, each with RV capabilities.
The site sits within Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse's District 15.