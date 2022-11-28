Nashville-based MarketStreet Enterprises has released a new image related to its 445 Park Commons, construction on which continues on a site located adjacent to Geodis Park at Fairgrounds Nashville.

A 2024 completion remains slated, with the project to carry a roughly $123 million price tag.

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.