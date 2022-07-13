A fourth quarter start is expected and updated images have been released related to a Hyatt Caption eyed for the Gulch site at which restaurant and bar Whiskey Kitchen currently operates.
Planned for 12 stories at 118 12th Ave. S., the boutique hotel building will sit at the T-intersection of 11th Avenue South and McGavock Street.
An entity affiliated with Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co. will develop the site, having paid $5 million for the property in 2021. The owner has enlisted Nashville-based Hastings Architecture to design the building. Of note, the developer has applied for a permit related to stormwater grading, a Metro document notes. Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group is handling the effort.
Hyatt Caption is a new concept for Hyatt and is targeted toward millennials who advocate minimalism and the simple living movement. The first Hyatt Caption recently opened on Beale Street in Memphis.
C.B. Ragland President Michael Hayes told the Post the Whiskey Kitchen building likely will be razed in mid-November, with full construction to start by year's end. Whiskey Kitchen will continue operations until full-scale onsite work is ready, he added.
Of note, a C.B. Ragland-affiliated entity developed the SoBro site home to a Hyatt Centric hotel on Molloy Street (between Second and Third avenues south).
As the Post reported in September 2019, a 10-story building (called M12) had been planned for the 1.11-acre Whiskey Kitchen site, with local restaurateur and M Street Entertainment Group founder Chris Hyndman having led the since-scrapped development effort. Prior to 2019 and on a nearby site (a surface parking lot fronting 11th Avenue), Hyndman envisioned a hotel that was to have been called Eleventh House.
Hayes told the Post in October his team has collaborated closely with Hyndman on the Hyatt Caption project. The building will feature a restaurant space at the corner of 12th and McGavock.
See the previous images of the planned building here.
Fifth + Broadway to be sold
Fifth + Broadway is slated to be sold for an undisclosed sum, Nashville Business Journal reports, citing SEC filings.
NBJ reports Brookfield Properties expects the sale to close within a year. The prospective buyer has not been identified.
Burgin Dossett, Brookfield Properties vice president of mixed-use development, told NBJ the future sale will be part of a recapitalization effort.
Fifth + Broadway’s construction carried a price tag of about $430 million, with the construction loan, which matures in July 2024, having $360 million outstanding as of March 31, NBJ reports, citing the Brookfield filings.
Fifth + Broadway offers a residential high-rise (The Place), an office tower home to AllianceBernstein, the National Museum of African American Music, retail spaces and Assembly Food Hall.
Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management is the parent of Brookfield Properties.
1 Hotel Nashville opens in SoBro
1 Hotel Nashville is now open in SoBro, joining a recently unveiled Embassy Suits with which it shares a parking garage.
With an address of 710 Demonbreun St., the buildings offer 506 rooms in the Embassy Suites and 215 rooms in the 1 Hotel. Wichita, Kansas-based LK Architecture designed the structure.
Billionaire Barry Sternlicht, of global investment fund Starwood Capital Group, oversees the 1 Hotel brand. Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate LLC and High Street Real Estate Partners also participated in the development of the site.
1 Hotel Nashville rooms average about $420 per night.
The hotel features 1 Kitchen Nashville, located on the ground floor and offering farm-to-table dining from culinary director and Top Chef alum Chris Crary and Harriet’s Rooftop Bar. On-site facilities include the Bamford Wellness Spa and fitness and yoga studio Anatomy.
“With the opening of 1 Hotel Nashville, we celebrate our brand’s entry into this dynamic and culturally rich region,” Sternlicht, Starwood chairman and CEO, said in the release. “We’re excited to bring a tangible demonstration of our overarching mission, vision and purpose — including a commitment to luxury sustainability, communities, holistic health and wellness, and natural design — to an iconic city, admired for its positive energy, devotion to live music, down-home hospitality, festive food and family fun.”
Houston development company pays $100M-plus for five self-storage properties
An entity affiliated with global real estate giant Hines — the Houston-based company that plans to reinvent Midtown’s former Reed automotive site — has paid more than $100 million for five area self-storage buildings.
The transaction includes the $21.25 million purchase of the West Nashville CubeSmart self-storage structure facility at 4311 Alabama Ave., a deal the Post recently reported.
The five-property deal also involved four other area self-storage facilities, two in Murfreesboro, one in Franklin and one in Hendersonville. A release does not include the full price paid, but sources said it is more than $100 million.
The seller of the five properties was an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based real estate investment firm Nicol Investment Company.
“Several years ago, Nicol Investment saw an opportunity in self-storage across the Nashville area, with our team delivering five state-of-the-art facilities,” Ron Johnson, NIC CFO, said in a release. “We are proud to have developed this market-leading portfolio and congratulate Hines on its strategic acquisition.”
Read more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In