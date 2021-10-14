A Hermitage Avenue site located just outside the inner-interstate loop and on which a mixed-use building has long been eyed might soon see a project move forward.
According to a Metro Water Services document, a review of water and sewer availability for the property has been completed. This comes after the early August $1.3 million sale of the site — twice the figure for which it last changed ownership hands three years ago (read here).
The owner of the 0.6-acre site, with addresses of 245, 247 and 249 Hermitage Ave., is a general partnership that seemingly offers a Brentwood presence and for which the Post has been unable to determine other details.
The seller in August was Siya Hospitality LLC, which paid $665,000 for the property in mid-2018, according to Metro records. Cookeville-based Image Hotel Management created the LLC to acquire the property and redevelop it. Neil Patel, Image CEO, told the Post three years ago the goal was to undertake a four-story building to offer retail and office space.
The original project, were it to have materialized, would have been unusual for its general location, as the stretch of Hermitage Avenue east of downtown lacks mixed-use buildings. However, the general area is seeing a smattering of new residential construction and a few adaptive reuse projects. The property sits with Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
Of note, old-school tavern Ms. Kitty’s Place once operated from a modest, and since-razed, building (pictured) located at the 249 parcel.
Pie Town project development company lands $33M construction loan
A $33 million construction loan has been secured related to a Pie Town mixed-use building to be located near Jack White’s Third Man Records complex.
With on-site work underway, the building will rise six floors and sit on what had been two parcels with addresses of 629 and 635 Seventh Ave. S. The building will offer 78 for-purchase residences, 8,000 square feet of office space and 87 parking spaces.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based real estate finance company Knighthead Funding LLC provided the loan.
An LLC affiliated with Nashville-based developer Meg Epstein, who is undertaking multiple projects in the city, is developing the site. According to a release, the financing is the fourth loan that Knighthead has provided to Epstein’s Nashville-based CA South Development. Peter Illuzzi of Knighthead originated the loan.
Building amenities will include an outdoor swimming pool, a rooftop deck and yoga rooms on each floor.
Via the LLC, Epstein acquired the two properties — one used as surface parking and sitting next to a pre-World War II-constructed residential building and the other accommodating a warehouse that has been razed — for $5.3 million in January 2020, according to Metro records.
Epstein has enlisted Franklin-based Barnett Design Studio and Los Angeles-based Alex Pettas Architecture for architectural work, Nashville-based S+H Group for engineering duties and Firma, also locally based, for landscape architecture and planning work.
See images here.
