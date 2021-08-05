A Hermitage Avenue site located just outside the inner-interstate loop and once eyed for mixed-use building has sold for $1.3 million — twice the figure for which it last changed ownership hands three years ago.
The new owner of the 0.6-acre site, with addresses of 245, 247 and 249 Hermitage Ave., is a general partnership that seemingly offers a Brentwood presence and for which the Post was unable to determine other details.
The seller was Siya Hospitality LLC, which paid $665,000 for the property in mid-2018, according to Metro records. Cookeville-based Image Hotel Management created the LLC to acquire the property and redevelop it. Neil Patel, Image CEO, told the Post three years ago the goal was to undertake a four-story building to offer retail and office space.
The project, were it to have materialized, would have been unusual for its general location, as the stretch of Hermitage Avenue east of downtown lacks mixed-use buildings. However, the general area is seeing a smattering of new residential construction and a few adaptive reuse projects. The property sits with Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
Of note, old-school tavern Ms. Kitty’s Place once operated from a modest, and since-razed, building (pictured) located at the 249 parcel.
The transaction is the equivalent of almost $50 per foot based on acreage.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.