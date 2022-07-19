Progress continues related to a mixed-use building eyed for One City.
The future 15-story building will offer about 345,000 square feet of office space, about 18,000 square feet of ground-level retail and roughly 900 parking spaces to service multiple One City users. The address will be 5 City Blvd. at the intersection of City Avenue and City Boulevard (see here).
Chicago-based Convexity Properties owns the 2.17-acre unimproved property, having paid $11.7 million for it in October 2021. The property is bordered by Charlotte Avenue on the north, City Avenue on the east, City Boulevard on the south and the site of future apartment building Haven at Charlotte on the west.
Convexity has now applied for a permit, which notes the architect will be Chicago-based Goettsch Partners. The local office of JE Dunn will serve as general contractor.
Convexity is the real estate and development arm of DRW, which was founded in the late 1980s and also offers venture capital and crypto arms. DRW has real estate holdings in, among other cities, London, Montreal, New York, Singapore and Tel Aviv, according to its website. Notable projects include the 1.4-million-square-foot BMO Tower under construction in Chicago. The company also developed a Chicago site with the Viceroy Hotel and is underway with the 30-story 1900 Lawrence tower (700,000 square feet) in Denver.
Convexity has enlisted Frank Thomasson and Byran Fort, first vice presidents with the local office of CBRE, to market the office space.
An entity affiliated with Dallas-based Cambridge Holdings, the master developer and owner of the bulk of the 20-acre One City (stylized as “oneC1TY”), was the seller in the October deal. In May 2021, Cambridge sold for $10.4 million to Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. about 1.6 acres on which construction is underway on seven-story residential building Broadstone One City (read here).
Lincoln starts work on industrial building in Murfreesboro
Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company has announced the start of construction for a roughly 450,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 1703 Joe B. Jackson Parkway in Murfreesboro near Interstate 24.
Lincoln acquired the 30-acre site in November of 2021, according to a release. The company has tapped D.F. Chase as the general contractor and anticipates completion of the facility in 2023.
Lincoln Property Company owns and manages building with a collective approximately 1.5 million square feet of space in the Nashville market. The company is eyeing an office tower on the SoBro Roundabout (read here).
