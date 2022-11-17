New York-based development company Tidal Real Estate Partners has filed for a foundation permit related to the looming construction start of its mixed-use tower planned to front the Church Street viaduct in the North Gulch.
The permit application follows Tidal’s having announced in September it will team with multi-national equity partner Access Industries on the project
Tidal and Access (also based in NYC) are targeting a first-quarter 2023 groundbreaking and an early 2025 completion for the high-rise, to be located on 0.8 acres at 125 11th Ave. N. The future building (no name has been finalized) will rise next to Tidal’s under-construction and topped 21-story residential high-rise 1111 Church St.
The future building will offer 30 floors and 393 units. Previously, 26 stories and 387 apartments tentatively were considered. The building also will include a parking garage and 17,000 square feet of retail space, with the retail to variously face 11th, Church Street and Comers Alley. Nashville-based ESa is the architect.
Via an LLC, Tidal paid $16 million for the property in mid-2021.
Valued at $155,000, the applied-for permit notes W.G. Yates and Sons will serve as general contractor. ESa is the architect. Both are locally based.
The previously mentioned 1111 Church St. will offer residential and retail spaces on the site last home to the former Gibson Valley Arts Guitar building. Comers Alley will separate the two Tidal towers.
Access subsidiaries include Warner Music Group, which Access acquired for $3.3 billion in 2011.
Work underway of East Nashville townhome project
Locally based Harpeth Valley Homes has begun construction of Lockewood Neill near Five Points in East Nashville.
According to a release, the 24 townhomes will be at 121 Neill Ave., near Ninth Street.
Lockewood Neill will include three phases of eight townhomes each. Featuring four bedrooms and four baths and starting from 1,900 square feet, each residence will offer a two-car garage, a porch and a rooftop deck with views of downtown Nashville.
The release notes the project will stress the development’s being located within walking distance to Five Points, Turnip Truck, a library and East Park, among other amenities.
Work has already begun phase one, with four of the future townhomes under contract. Pricing begins at $735,000.
Matt Kirkregard and Ruben Juarez at Movement Property Group are handling the marketing and pre-sale efforts.
“This location is an excellent spot for those who work downtown or will be near Nashville’s East Bank development,” Harpeth Valley Homes CEO Jay Hosay said in the release. “We couldn’t ask for a better location to give homebuyers what they want. Because of this, we’ve thoughtfully planned the community and developed floorplans that make excellent use of space while building beautiful homes.”
Parking garage slated for Nashville Zoo
The Nashville Zoo is slated for a large-scale parking garage.
A permit has been issued to allow for the work. Nashville-based Alan Dooley is the architect, the permit notes.
Led by Director Rick Schwartz, Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike on the city’s south side and is Middle Tennessee’s most visited cultural attraction each year. The nonprofit attracted upwards of 1 million attendees annually before the pandemic and is known, in particular, for its work with clouded leopards and anteaters.