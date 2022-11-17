Tidal

125 11th Ave. N.

 Courtesy of Tidal, ESa

New York-based development company Tidal Real Estate Partners has filed for a foundation permit related to the looming construction start of its mixed-use tower planned to front the Church Street viaduct in the North Gulch.

The permit application follows Tidal’s having announced in September it will team with multi-national equity partner Access Industries on the project

