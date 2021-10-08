Details continue to emerge regarding a future Lower Broadway building to sit next to Merchants and to offer a music celebrity theme and vibe.
Nashville-based Big Plan Holdings, which invests in real estate, cannabis, the music/entertainment sector and branding/licensing concerns, owns the property. Founder and CEO Josh Joseph (who teams with wife and CFO Tara Joseph to run the business) told the Post this week he hopes to identify his celebrity partner, who has already been finalized in the business arrangement, in early 2022.
The future commercial building (pictured) will stand five floors (about 70 feet tall), addressing both Broadway and Fourth Avenue South, and offer two fifth-story outdoor rooftop decks. The address is 405 Broadway.
Joseph said that though the food, beverage and music business to operate within the future building will focus on a genre of music unrelated to commercial country music (which is the district's standard), appreciators of multiple styles of music will be welcomed. He said the future business also will play a good bit of country music and offer a rock and roll vibe.
Nashville-based Centric Architecture will handle what will be a traditional design (which is required by Metro's Broadway Historic Preservation Overlay). Joseph said Wilson Bank & Trust is providing the loan and DPR Construction will serve as the project manager.
As to the future business, Joseph said his partner is “one of the most iconic names in music history” and has a Nashville connection, having written and performed here.
Big Plan Holdings paid $9.4 million for the property in November 2020 in a deal that is believed to have set a record — about $1,350 a foot — for a downtown real estate land transaction.
Located in what is called The District, the 0.16-acre parcel is L-shaped, allowing the future building to front both Broadway and Fourth Avenue South and, in the process, offer rooftop decks overlooking both streets.
Earlier this year, the Metro Historic Zoning Commission approved the design of the project.
The future building will sit next to the structures home to Nudie’s Honky Tonk (Broadway) and Losers Bar and Grill (Fourth Avenue South).
Relatedly, Joseph told the Post he is under contract for another piece of “premier real estate” downtown, though he declined to offer specifics.
Germantown development lands $312.7M loan
The effort to dramatically reinvent the Neuhoff complex in Germantown has advanced with the securing of a $312.7 million loan.
Atlanta-based New City Properties owns the site and is the developer, with major work fully underway. Little Rock, Arkansas-based Bank OZK has provided the loan, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
A previously issued permit references 550 residential units, 825,000 square feet of non-residential space and 50 hotel rooms.
New York City-based S9 Architecture (the design architect) and Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio are designing the future buildings for the 9.2-acre site. In addition, the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn and Associates is participating in the effort.
A key address of the site is 93 Taylor St.
Read more here.
Blasting looms at Nashville Yards
A permit to allow for blasting has been applied for related to the segment of Nashville Yards for which is planned a major high-rise to be anchored by Pinnacle Financial Partners (read here).
The permit application comes as work progresses on the second tower for the Amazon Operations Center of Excellence. It follows the September announcement that Illinois-based global insurance brokerage, risk management and benefits consulting services firm Gallagher will serve as a founding partner for Nashville Yards (read here).
Southwest Value Partners is the owner and master developer of the 18-acre Nashville Yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.