A major permit has been issued related to Modera McGavock, a 29-floor mixed-use tower for which construction is underway in The Gulch.
The permit is valued at about $52.7 million and allows for construction of the general tower frame.
Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential is undertaking the project, having paid $18.5 million for the Gulch site in April.
As the Post previously reported, Modera McGavock will offer about 400 residential units and roughly 13,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on a 0.79-acre site with addresses of 1212, 1214 and 1218 McGavock St.
Atlanta-based Cooper Cary is the architect, with the tower to rise about 310 feet. For comparison, the L&C Tower rises almost 410 feet. Nashville-based landscape architecture firm Hawkins Partners is also participating.
Previously, seller and hotelier Rajesh Aggarwal (who created Good Health Management Partnership) had planned Hotel Broadway on the site.
Of note, Mill Creek often uses “Modera” with its projects. For example, the company has both Modera Gulch and Modera Germantown under construction locally. According to the company's website, Mill Creek has more than 100 "Modera" buildings across the country.
Read more about the project and see additional images here.
BZA OKs tower element of proposed Chestnut Hill project
Nashville-based development firm The Mainland Companies has landed a key approval from Metro related to the mixed-use project it plans for Chestnut Hill.
The Metro Board of Zoning Appeals has approved a special exception related to maximum height allowed for the project’s proposed 20-story tower. This comes after the BZA approved a special exception for a Quonset hut-style headquarters building to be located at 0 Fourth Ave. S., which is located at the southeast corner of the T-intersection of Fourth and McCann.
As the Post recently reported, Mainland eyes a major overhaul of the structure home to adult entertainment club Pure Gold’s Crazy Horse. Adjacent to that structure would rise the 20-story mixed-use building.
The property on which the development will unfold is located near downtown’s southern fringe. In January and with two separate transactions and ownership groups, Mainland paid a collective approximately $15.3 million for multiple properties, with addresses of 0 Fourth Ave. S., 914-916 Fourth Ave. S., 300 McCann St. and 914 Third Ave. S., related to the effort.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Associates is handling the design of the future tower and the adaptive reuse of the non-descript stucco building accommodating Crazy Horse (914 Third).
The future 20-story building will include street-level retail and approximately 300 apartments, as well as updated sidewalks and landscaping along both Fourth and McCann Street.
Ken Larish, Mainland CEO, previously told the Post the company has presented its plans to Chestnut Hill business and property owners.
Mainland has enlisted Franklin-based law firm Thompson Burton's Jon Michael to assist in the effort.
Larish said Mainland hopes to occupy the future headquarters building beginning in May 2023. The company currently operates in Midtown on Demonbreun Street.
Pure Gold’s Crazy Horse closed at September’s end.
Nearby, Mainland is working with Chicago-based Speedwagon Capital Partners on buildings for what the team is calling the New Heights District (derived, in part, from the New Heights brewery located on Sixth Avenue South).
Relatedly and in May, Mainland sold the 914 Third Ave. S. property for $4.5 million to Charlotte-based Madison Capital Group. A multi-story self-storage building is planned, with MCG not having released details.
Mainland's principals collectively have developed and/or managed more than $3 billion in assets, equity placement and loans, involving more than 35 million square feet of commercial and multifamily space in multiple buildings.
Read more here.
North Capitol project sees permit application
Proffitt Dixon Partners has applied for a key permit related to the mixed-use project it is eying for downtown's North Capitol district.
The Charlotte-based development company seeks to undertake the project — seemingly to be called Stockyards — on former State of Tennessee parcels for which it paid $32.52 million in October 2021.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee has granted approval for the building to rise at 900 Second Ave. N. A companion building will be undertaken at 1000 Second Ave. N. near First Horizon Park, with the two properties offering a collective 5.93 acres and, due to previous demolition, no buildings.
The building to be located at 900 Second and stand six floors will offer 339 apartment units, some live-work space and a 400-space parking garage.
The permit would allow for construction of the structure to wrap the parking garage.
As the Post previously reported, Proffitt Dixon Partners has enlisted multiple architects (Owensboro, Kentucky-based Axiom Architecture, Nashville-based EOA and Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects) to design the building.
The future second building (at 1000 Second Ave. N.), the document notes, will offer segments with both six and 12 floors, along with live-work space. The number of residences is not noted on the document.
According to the document, the Music City Greenway will “sever” the two buildings, with the Cumberland Greenway running along their eastern segments.
Proffitt Dixon developed the Germantown site of 249-unit apartment building Peyton Stakes and remains an owner of the property. The company also is developing a Wedgewood-Houston site (at 625 Hamilton Ave.) with a mixed-use building. In addition, the company owns a self-storage building located in McKissack Park near Midtown and off Charlotte Avenue.
Read more here.