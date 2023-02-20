Boca Raton, Florida-based development company Mill Creek Residential Trust has landed a demolition permit related to its planned mixed-use building Modera SoBro.
The issuing of the permit, valued at $517,120 and to allow for the razing of a massive warehouse on the site, comes after Mill Creek in January secured a roughly $113.35 million loan from Japanese financial institution Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
Mill Creek paid $35 million for the downtown property, once home to Nashville Brewing Company, in August 2022.
The 3.89-acre property offers an address of 825 Sixth Ave. S. and is located near craft beer business Tennessee Brew Works.
Nashville-based Tiny’s Construction will handle the demolition work, a timetable for which is not being disclosed.
“We plan to commence vertical construction by this summer,” Luca Barber, who serves as Mill Creek’s Nashville-based managing director, told the Post.
Modera SoBro will offer two large-scale buildings. One will feature 2,500 square feet of retail and front Sixth Avenue at Division Street. That building will rise approximately seven stories, with the other (phase two) to stand 11 floors and sit next to the inner-interstate loop. The buildings will offer a collective 713 apartments and 740 parking spaces within a structured garage.
The architect is Atlanta-based Cooper Cary. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Hawkins Partners, which is locally based, is the landscape architect.
Mill Creek remains under construction locally with Modera Gulch, Modera McGavock (also in The Gulch) and Modera Germantown.
Sitting on a site that hugs the inner-interstate loop and within which SoBro and Pie Town overlap, the property has a history of sorts. In 2016, the Post reported a major multi-building project — including a 40-story office tower — was being eyed for the site, which is located along the path of the Division Street Extension.
Previously, Chicago-based Smithfield Properties LLC was to have teamed with local entrepreneurs and real estate investors Aubrey Preston and Taylor Preston on the project, according to a press release issued at the time.
The former Nashville Brewing Company facility sat where the warehouse stands. A marker is located across the street and where the brewery's cellars were (and still are), according to Scott Mertie, who jump-started the beer brand a few years ago. NBC later became William Gerst Brewing Company and is now brewed as Nashville Brewing Company at the Blackstone Brewing Co. facility in North Nashville.
Vanderbilt University once leased space in the 165,000-square-foot warehouse, which opened in 1965.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank is the main operating company for Tokyo-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. SMTB ranks among the world’s 70 largest financial institutions, with total assets of about $550 billion in 2021, according to the April 2022 S&P Global Market Intelligence report of the world’s 100 largest banks.
Work to soon start on Lebanon Pike apartment project
Atlanta-based apartment development company Wood Partners has landed multiple permits related to its Alta City Side planned for a site located about 2.5 miles southeast of downtown.
The issuing of the permits, with a collective value of approximately $44.7 million and to allow for the construction of multiple buildings, comes as Wood paid $9.76 million for the property, located in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery area, in August 2022. As the Post previously reported, the company had hoped to break ground by 2022’s end. This will be Wood’s seventh local project.
The address is 1301 Lebanon Pike.
According to a release, Wood Partners plans for Alta City Side to offer 368 residential units and will serve as its owns general contractor. The release noted the first move-ins are expected to be November 2023 with full completion anticipated by July 2024.
Nashville-based bus tour transportation provider Gray Line of Tennessee previously operated from the site, having moved about six months ago.
Atlanta-based architecture firm Dynamik Design has given Alta City Side (read more here) a Scandinavian-style design.
Located at 1101 Lebanon Pike, Mt. Olivet Cemetery is considered one of Nashville’s most historic cemeteries and offers the remains of distiller George Dickel, women’s suffrage activist Anne Dallas Dudley, HCA co-founders Thomas Frist and Jack Massey, and Ryman Auditorium founder Thomas Ryman, among others.