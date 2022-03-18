The 196 high-end condominiums located within the 34-floor tower at Broadwest have fully sold for a collective $211 million.
Huntsville-based Propst Development developed the Midtown site, which offers a general address of 1600 West End Ave. and includes an office tower and a retail building. A release does not note how many of the residences were under contract before work on the units was finished.
The condos comprise The Residences at Broadwest and sit above the 234-room Conrad Hotel component of the tower. The hotel is scheduled to open in June.
Propst, for which Bill Propst serves as chairman, also has offices in Nashville and Birmingham.
Permit issued to allow for work on Trevecca-area apartment building
Work is set to begin on a residential building planned for a site near Trevecca Nazarene University and Chestnut Hill and to offer affordable for-rent housing.
Nashville-based development company Elmington Capital Group, which in December paid $5.1 million for the 5.9-acre site at 101 Factory St., will team with CVS Health to undertake the three-building project. The name is 101 Factory.
A permit, valued at about $10.71 million, has been issued.
Southeast Venture Design will oversee the architectural work, with Catalyst Design Group handling land-planning and engineering duties, according to a document submitted to Metro.
The three 101 Factory buildings — addressing Factory, Culvert and Geyser streets — will stand four stories at their tallest points and house a collective 204 residential units. Fifty-four will be studio and one-bedroom units, 105 will have two bedrooms and 45 will have three bedrooms, the document notes.
Read more here.
SoBro Guest House addition effort put on hold
The effort to give an addition to SoBro Guest House seemingly has been put on hold.
The hotel-esque SoBro Guest House (the facility does not offer amenities found in a conventional hotel) is located at 310 Peabody St. and is also called Black Swan - SoBro.
Ann Waddey and Jack Waddey, the owners of the property and seemingly co-owners of the business, have enlisted Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects to design the three-story building. If it materializes, the future structure will be positioned between the existing building and Almond Street.
The team was to have appeared before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee last week. However, the agenda item was withdrawn.
A permit notes the building would offer four units.
Read more here.
