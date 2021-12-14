A North Gulch property slated for a mixed-use tower has sold for $29.25 million — with the sale apparently having set a local per-acre record.
According to a release, New York-based Tidal Real Estate Partners LP is the new owner of the two-parcel, 1.15-acre property, which offers a surface parking lot an a building with a main address of 114 George L. Davis Blvd.
Paul Huddleston, president of furniture rental business Please Be Seated, was the seller, according to Metro records. Via an LLC and two separate transactions in 2016, Huddleston paid $10.4 million for the properties.
For the future tower, Tidal has not finalized design details and a rendering.
The transaction is the equivalent of $24.78 million per acre, shattering what seemingly was the local record ($16.66 million) that was set earlier this week (read here).
Fitness facility QNTM operates from a building on the site, with both World Gym and Hockey Stop Pro Shop having been previous tenants. On a nearby site sits mixed-use tower 1200 Broadway, home to Whole Foods.
Tidal, the principals for which formerly worked with the since-dissolved Flank Inc., is underway with residential towers on two sites located near the just-purchased property and called 1111 Church Street and 125 Eleventh Avenue. The company also plans hotel project Nashville Edition (read here) and co-owns Hutton Hotel (read here).
Charlie Gibson, managing director of the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield, brokered the deal.
“We are thrilled to expand our commitment to Nashville and the Gulch,” Ken Copeland, Tidal president, said in the release. “We continue to believe that [North Gulch property] is among the most compelling in the nation.”
Tidal Real Estate Partners’ principals have worked together for more than 12 years and have completed projects with a collective value of about $1.2 billion, the release notes. Tidal manages the Flank GP Fund I portfolio and has a development pipeline in excess of $1.6 billion, with buildings underway in or planned for Nashville, Atlanta, Raleigh and Savannah.
