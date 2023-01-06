A West Trinity Lane property planned for a residential project has sold for $3.3 million — a continuation of the activity involving the North Davidson County street.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property — with an address of 407 W. Trinity Lane and offering a building last accommodating Leaps ‘N Bounds preschool — is an LLC affiliated with local real estate investor Craig Freiberg.

407

407 W. Trinity Lane

