A West Trinity Lane property planned for a residential project has sold for $3.3 million — a continuation of the activity involving the North Davidson County street.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property — with an address of 407 W. Trinity Lane and offering a building last accommodating Leaps ‘N Bounds preschool — is an LLC affiliated with local real estate investor Craig Freiberg.
The sellers were Sue Munson and Bill Munson, who paid $115,500 for the 1.45-acre property in December 2014, Metro records show. For context, the seller in that transaction paid $10,000 for the site in 1995.
A local anesthesiologist, Freiberg is one of the investors who developed McKissack Park properties with 13 three-story townhomes collectively called Elevate at City Heights and, separately, the four-townhome Clifton Heights. A project planned for 405 40th Ave. N. has yet to materialize (read here).
Freiberg, managing partner of CET Holdings, often works with Brentwood-based Avenue Construction, led by Tony Harris. The two, partnering with others, have undertaken multiple commercial projects in Williamson County.
Harris said the West Trinity Lane site is being planned for a combination of townhomes and a multi-story building with residential flats. Root Architecture is handling design work, with Dewey Engineering also participating. Both are locally based. Harris said the effort is in the early stages, with details forthcoming.
Collierville, Tennessee-based BankTennessee has provided a $2,475,000 loan for the project, according to a separate register of deeds document.
No brokers were involved in the recent transaction, Harris said.
As noted, West Trinity Lane continues to see a flurry of real estate activity.
For example, raw land located at 1203 W. Trinity Lane and that sold for $1.8 million in mid-2021 recently was listed for sale for $7.5 million (read here). The land is located near a site, with an address of 819 W. Trinity Lane, on which Birmingham-based LIV Development is undertaking a project to offer 325 apartments (read here).
It is also located near a 65-acre site on which Ewing Properties has proposed a $2.5 billion mixed-use project to include office, residential, retail and green space (read here). The status of that effort is unclear.
Multiple other projects — some announced within the past 18 months — are planned for the West Trinity Lane area (read here).
