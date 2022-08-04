New images have been released and a permit application filed with the Metro Historic Zoning Commission related to a townhome project planned for a Five Points-area property located catty-corner from neighborhood bar Red Door Saloon East.

As the Post reported in May, an LLC affiliated with Franklin-based developer Hemel Surati paid $1.65 million for the 0.2-acre unimproved property, located at the northeast corner of the intersection of 11th Street and Forrest Avenue (see a previous image here). The address is 0 N. 11th St., with the land sitting next to the building last home to PizzeReal (at 203 N. 11th St.)

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

