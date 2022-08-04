New images have been released and a permit application filed with the Metro Historic Zoning Commission related to a townhome project planned for a Five Points-area property located catty-corner from neighborhood bar Red Door Saloon East.
As the Post reported in May, an LLC affiliated with Franklin-based developer Hemel Surati paid $1.65 million for the 0.2-acre unimproved property, located at the northeast corner of the intersection of 11th Street and Forrest Avenue (see a previous image here). The address is 0 N. 11th St., with the land sitting next to the building last home to PizzeReal (at 203 N. 11th St.)
The permit references site plan approval is being sought and notes Nashville-based Southeast Venture will serve as architect for the project. With seemingly a working name of Five Points Townhomes, the building will offer six townhomes and a parking structure.
Relatedly, Surati continues construction at a 1.6-acre site in South Nashville with Alto Apartments, to offer 102 residences and some retail space. He has listed that property for sale for an undisclosed asking price (read here).
In addition, Surati is a member of Manek Holdings LLC, which stopped work in late 2020 on a downtown Nashville project related to a Radisson Red hotel (read more here).
The Post has been unable to contact Surati related to his local real estate efforts.
In April 2021, the Metro Historic Zoning Commission approved design plans for a then-proposed mixed-use building for the Five Points site (read here), which would have offered, in addition to the six townhomes, a corner commercial space.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brett Withers’ District 6. Withers said at the time he favored the project and its design.
