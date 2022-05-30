A Five Points-area property located catty-corner from neighborhood bar Red Door Saloon East has sold for $1.65 million.
The new owner of the 0.2-acre unimproved property, located at the northeast corner of the intersection of 11th and Forrest Avenue, is an LLC affiliated with Franklin-based developer Hemel Surati.
The seller was a trust that included local real estate investor March Egerton. Of note, that ownership group had considered a mixed-use building for the raw land, which is located next to the building last home to PizzeReal (at 203 N. 11th St.)
The sale is the equivalent of almost $190 per square foot based on acreage — with many listings of east side properties of the past 18 months seeking more per foot. Re/Max Choice Properties represented the seller.
Surati is underway with construction of a 1.6-acre site in South Nashville with Alto Apartments, to offer 102 residences and some retail space (read here).
In addition, Surati is a member of Manek Holdings LLC, which stop worked in late 2020 on a downtown Nashville project related to a Radisson Red hotel (read more here).
Surati could not be reached for comment regarding either any future plans he might have for the site or if he used a broker for the deal.
In April 2021, the Metro Historic Zoning Commission approved design plans for the then-proposed mixed-use building (pictured), which would have offered six townhomes and a corner commercial space.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brett Withers’ District 6. Withers said at the time he favored the project and its design.
