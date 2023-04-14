Nashville Electric Service is looking to update its central substation located downtown and overlooking the Cumberland River.
According to a document filed with the Metro Planning Department, Brentwood architecture firm TMPartners has designed a modernist building that will anchor the site. The address is 419 Gay St., with the property sitting adjacent to Metro’s Justice A.A. Birch Building.
An NES spokesperson said a 2025 completion date is eyed, with a start date not yet finalized.
The project will require the demolition of a small brick building (see here). Standing two stories and designed in a traditional style, the building seemingly was constructed in the 1914 and originally served as a privately owned coal-fired steam generation plant. It transitioned in the 1940s to service the power-general needs of the Tennessee Valley Authority.
NES (via a previous iteration) has owned the 2.05-acre property since 1939, Metro records show. The structure is one of downtown’s few remaining buildings of its vintage and design style located north of James Robertson Parkway.
Also participating in the project are T.W. Frierson Contractor (construction manager), Logan Patri Engineering (structural engineer), Power Management Corp. Consulting Engineers (mechanical, electrical and plumbing, and fire protection) and RaganSmith (civil engineer and landscape architect). Each operates locally. Carrollton, Ga.’s Aubrey Silver Enterprises (electrical) has also been enlisted.
NES will seek a final site plan approval from the planning department’s Downtown Code Design Review Committee, with a date seemingly not yet finalized.
