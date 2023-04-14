Nashville Electric Service is looking to update its central substation located downtown and overlooking the Cumberland River.

Screen Shot 2023-04-12 at 3.12.03 PM.png

According to a document filed with the Metro Planning Department, Brentwood architecture firm TMPartners has designed a modernist building that will anchor the site. The address is 419 Gay St., with the property sitting adjacent to Metro’s Justice A.A. Birch Building.

Screen Shot 2023-04-14 at 12.15.15 PM.png

