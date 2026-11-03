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Cheekwood Estate and Gardens Parking Pavilion and Welcome Plaza

 Rendering: Cheekwood, Hastings

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens neighbors are now asking the court to rule against a recent Metro Board of Zoning Appeals decision in an ongoing legal battle.

In late August, the BZA ruled 5-0 in favor of Cheekwood related to the nonprofit’s construction of a parking garage, ticket office and pavilion.