Neighbors ask court to overturn BZA ruling involving Cheekwood NFS contends August board decision regarding project was ‘limited in scope and based on inaccurate information’ William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 3, 2026 Nov 3, 2026 Updated Nov 3, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Cheekwood Estate and Gardens Parking Pavilion and Welcome Plaza Rendering: Cheekwood, Hastings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Cheekwood Estate & Gardens neighbors are now asking the court to rule against a recent Metro Board of Zoning Appeals decision in an ongoing legal battle.In late August, the BZA ruled 5-0 in favor of Cheekwood related to the nonprofit’s construction of a parking garage, ticket office and pavilion. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm}6:893@CD 7@C $276EJ q|w Wq6==6 |6256 w:89=2?5DX 925 2D<65 E96 q+p E@ :DDF6 2 DE@A\H@C< @C56C C6=2E65 E@ E96 F?56C\4@?DECF4E:@? r966<H@@5 tDE2E6 U2>Aj v2C56?D !2C<:?8 !2G:=:@? 2?5 (6=4@>6 !=2K2[ 2C8F:?8 r966<H@@5 D9@F=5 92G6 2AA62C65 367@C6 E96 3@2C5 7@C 2AAC@G2=]k^AmkAm}6:893@CD 7@C $276EJ W}u$X @C:8:?2==J DF65 |6EC@[ 4@?E6?5:?8 E96 4:EJ :==682==J 2AAC@G65 A6C>:ED 7@C E96 Sbd >:==:@? AC@;64E]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 q+p >66E:?8[ |6EC@ +@?:?8 p5>:?:DEC2E@C y@6J w2C8:D D2:5 E96 A2C<:?8 82C286 5:5 ?@E C6BF:C6 q+p 2AAC@G2= 3642FD6 :E :D ?6:E96C 2? 6IA2?D:@? @7 r966<H@@5VD AC:?4:A2= FD6 2D 2 4F=EFC2= 46?E6C 2EEC24E:@? ?@C 2? “2446DD@CJ FD6]”k^AmkAm}@H[ 2?5 :? 255:E:@? E@ E96 27@C6>6?E:@?65 =2HDF:E[ }u$ :D 2D<:?8 E96 s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ r:C4F:E r@FCE E@ @G6CEFC? E96 q+p CF=:?8 2?5 E@ C6G@<6 E96 3F:=5:?8 A6C>:E[ H:E9 2 HC:E @7 46CE:@C2C: W2 >6492?:D> G:2 H9:49 2 9:896C 4@FCE 5:C64ED 2 =@H6C 3@5J E@ AC@G:56 4@>A=6E6 C64@C5D @7 2 42D6 7@C C6G:6HX 92G:?8 366? 7:=65 ~4E] ae]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 =6EE6C w2C8:D HC@E6 E@ q+p >6>36CD 52E65 $6AE] `f[ 2?5 2D k6>m}2D9G:==6 qFD:?6DD y@FC?2=k^6>m C6A@CED[ w2C8:D 92D 366? F?23=6 E@ 7:?5 5@4F>6?ED[ @C56CD 2?5^@C 4@?5:E:@?D :?5:42E:?8 E92E 2 AC6G:@FD q+p >6>36CD9:A >2J 92G6 A=2465 C6DEC:4E:@?D FA@? r966<H@@5]k^AmkAmr92?6==6 p496D@?[ 7@F?5:?8 A2CE?6C 2E }2D9G:==6\32D65 (2556J p496D@? :D C6AC6D6?E:?8 }u$]k^AmkAmp496D@? E@=5 E96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m E96 q+p 564:D:@? :? pF8FDE H2D “=:>:E65 :? D4@A6 2?5 32D65 @? :?244FC2E6 :?7@C>2E:@?]”k^AmkAm}u$ :D 2D<:?8 2 s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ r:C4F:E r@FCE ;F586 E@ C6G6CD6 3@E9 E96 q+p’D 56?:2= @7 E96 2AA62= 2?5 w2C8:D’ 2AAC@G2= @7 E96 A6C>:E]k^AmkAm|6EC@ {2H s:C64E@C %J=6C *2C3C@ E@=5 k6>m}qyk^6>m E96 4:EJ :D C6G:6H:?8 E96 HC:E @7 46CE:@C2C: E@ 56E6C>:?6 2 C6DA@?D6[ 564=:?:?8 7FCE96C 4@>>6?E]k^AmkAmw@==2?5 U2>Aj z?:89E :D C6AC6D6?E:?8 r966<H@@5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cheekwood Botanical Garden And Museum Of Art Metro Board Of Zoning Appeals William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Disaffected conservatives flock to independent David Hatley Giarratana no longer selling units in Prime high-rise Marsha Blackburn, Jerri Green talk business Gov.-elect Blackburn addresses first legislative priorities for 2027 Cyntoia Brown Long calls Jerri Green a ‘liar’