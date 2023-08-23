The Nations is slated to see two restaurants that will be new to the Nashville market open in early 2024.
According to a release, Barracuda Taco Stand and Brotherly Love will take spaces in Silo Studios, which is located at 1610 54th Ave. N. (an alternative address is 5320 Centennial Blvd.) in the West Nashville district’s Silo Bend area near the Cumberland River.
A partnership led by commercial real estate firm Southeast Venture and businessman Ryan Moses paid $19.1 million for the office and retail building in July 2021 (read here).
Barracuda Taco Stand is based in New Orleans and operates three restaurants in Louisiana. Brett Jones serves as founder of the business, which highlights tacos and margaritas. The restaurant will take Silo Studios' outdoor amenity space and is remodeling an existing building.
Nashvillian John Hoffman owns Brotherly Love, which will focus on Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks. This will be Hoffman’s first Brotherly Love, which will operate from 2,750 square feet plus an outdoor dining patio.
Lease terms are not being disclosed, with the two future businesses to take previously unoccupied space.
"We are delighted to bring both these neighborhood-centric concepts to Silo Bend and The Nations,” Jon Petty, Southeast Venture principal, said in the release. “These restaurant tenants will undoubtedly contribute to the unique character and vibrant atmosphere that Silo Studios and the broader Silo Bend community embody."
A former lumber warehouse for which an update was completed in 2020, Silo Studios offers 73,000 square feet. Tenants include F-45 Training, Urban Sweat, Specialty Dental Brands, Onsite Workshops and Center for Nonprofit Management. Petty said the entire upper floor is leased with about 29,000 square feet of retail/office space left on the ground level.
Silo Studios is a central component of the 38-acre Silo Bend, which SEV master-planned and is named for the large, mural-adorned silo that rises on the site. Silo Bend also includes apartment and condominium buildings.