The Nations is slated to see two restaurants that will be new to the Nashville market open in early 2024.

According to a release, Barracuda Taco Stand and Brotherly Love will take spaces in Silo Studios, which is located at 1610 54th Ave. N. (an alternative address is 5320 Centennial Blvd.) in the West Nashville district’s Silo Bend area near the Cumberland River.

Silo

Silo Studios