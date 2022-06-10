Nashville International Airport officials announced Friday a $1.4 billion expansion that will include updates to two concourses, an air freight building, terminal roadway improvements and baggage handling system upgrades.
According to a release, work on the New Horizons project will start in August and be phased in over the next six years with a scheduled completion in late 2028. The plan will complement the $1.5 billion BNA Vision, which began in 2017 and will continue through 2023 (read here).
New Horizons funding will come from bonds, federal and state aviation grants, passenger facility charges and other airport funds. No local tax dollars will be used.
Specifically, BNA’s Concourse A and D will see additional gates, moving walkways and additional concessions. Construction on the extension of Concourse D is scheduled to begin in late 2023.
“When we broke ground on BNA Vision, our goal was to expand the infrastructure of BNA to better support Nashville’s impressive growth trajectory over the next 20 years,” Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO, said in the release.
“The passenger volume we’ve seen at Nashville International Airport continues to outpace our previous projections, which is a great sign for our city, but it also means that we have to continue building for the future," he added. "It’s paramount for us to focus on a new horizon and continue to build a world-class airport to support more and more domestic and international travelers.”
