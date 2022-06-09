BNA Associates, the Nashville-based developer behind boutique hospitality projects like the Fairlane Hotel, has lost its lawsuit against Goldman Sachs over a scuttled deal to take over a hotel in Maryville.
The developer filed suit against Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group last year, alleging that Goldman used inside information to derail BNA Associates’ bid to buy the lease for RT Lodge, used for years as a corporate retreat and events center by Ruby Tuesday Inc. and before that as the home to the president of Maryville College.
When Ruby Tuesday was struggling financially, it sought to offload assets, and the company reached a deal with Maryville College (which owns the land) and BNA Associates for the developer to take over the property. But Goldman, Ruby Tuesday’s lender, also had to sign off on the transfer and wanted to assume control of the property instead.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw granted Goldman’s request to dismiss the case. Earlier this week, BNA Associates filed an appeal with the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Crenshaw, in his order granting the request, wrote that Goldman was free to deal, or not deal, with whichever potential buyer it chose. The refusal to deal with BNA Associates was not improper, he wrote. The developer failed to show “an impropriety that extends beyond the defendant’s refusal to deal.”
BNA Associates had agreed to purchase the lease rights for $5.25 million. The developer was asking the court to award $54 million in damages related to lost future profits.
“Goldman’s actions that BNA implies are unethical, which appear to reflect Goldman’s interest in either maintaining the status quo or acquiring RT Lodge for itself, seem well within Goldman’s rights as a secured lender,” Crenshaw wrote.
BNA Associates’ attorneys at Bulso PLC declined to comment. Goldman’s attorneys at Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton in New York and K&L Gates in Nashville did not respond to a request for comment.
Last year, Maryville College and Ruby Tuesday agreed to a deal in which a group of Knoxville-based hospitality professionals would take over the lease rather than a Goldman subsidiary.
