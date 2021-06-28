The Nashville-based developer behind the Fairlane Hotel and other boutique hospitality projects is accusing investment bank Goldman Sachs of using inside information to quash a deal to take over a hotel in Maryville used for years by Ruby Tuesday Inc. as a corporate retreat and events center.
BNA Associates filed suit in Davidson County Chancery Court last month against Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group, and the case was transferred to federal district court in Nashville last week. The local company is seeking more than $54 million in damages from Goldman — partly money BNA says it would have made over the course of a 50-year lease on the property, which is owned by Maryville College.
“Goldman Sachs, Ruby Tuesday, Inc.’s lender, wanted the leasehold opportunity for itself,” BNA said in its court filing. “Goldman Sachs, improperly exploiting its position as Ruby Tuesday, Inc.’s lender, refused to consent to the sale of the leasehold interest even though its indebtedness was going to be paid in full.”
BNA’s lawyers at Bulso PLC declined to comment other than to reiterate a line from the complaint, saying that Goldman “unlawfully interfered” with BNA Associates’ dealings with Maryville College and Ruby Tuesday. Neither representatives at Goldman nor their lawyers at K&L Gates responded to a request for comment.
The main building at the property, known as RT Lodge under the stewardship of Ruby Tuesday, was built in the 1930s, and for decades served as the home to the college’s president. Ruby Tuesday renovated the building and built additional lodging space there after taking it over in the 1990s.
With Ruby Tuesday struggling financially, the company set out to offload assets and discussions over the property heated up in early 2020. On March 14, 2020, as COVID-19 was first spreading in Tennessee, BNA agreed to a $5.25 million lease transfer, according to documents included in the complaint. The pandemic caused “various bumps in the road and delays” and the parties agreed again to a lease transfer later last summer.
But Goldman, as Ruby Tuesday’s lender, had to sign off, and it refused, instead hoping a Goldman subsidiary could take over the property. That angered Maryville College leadership, which also has a say in the future of the property.
“Through our own attorneys as well as counsel in Delaware, we are strongly objecting to — and plan to contest — any forced lease reassignment,” Maryville College President Bryan Coker said in January. “It is the college’s opinion that we should always have the right to choose the steward of RT Lodge, given the provisions of the lease, and that the lodge is on our property and indelibly intertwined with our history. We are pursuing all avenues for maintaining this right, including an outright termination of the existing lease, if feasible. Our goal is for the lease to be reassigned to an entity that understands and will honor the small, local, and historic nature of the property, is committed to responsible stewardship of the property, and to being a true partner with the college.”
In court filings, BNA Associates accused Goldman of “tortious misuse of confidential information and use of sharp business practices” and of having “an improper motive and … improper means.”
In March, Coker said the school and Goldman had reached an agreement under which Ruby Tuesday — now owned by Goldman and TCW Direct Lending after going through Chapter 11 — would continue to hold the lease. Most importantly, Coker said, Maryville would retain a hand in the hotel’s future and the originally proposed Goldman subsidiary hotel company would not take over the property. In April, the school said a group of Knoxville-based hospitality professionals would be taking over the lodge, with many of the current on-site leaders remaining in place.
“Looking forward, the college remains amendable to an eventual lease assignment with an entity which aligns with the small, local and historic nature of the lodge, and that will be an appropriate and beneficial partner for the college,” he said. “All things considered, this was a ‘win’ for Maryville College and the RT Lodge/Morningside legacy, as we now have even greater protections of our interests than before, and the lodge lease is not being forcibly reassigned.”
An initial case management conference in the BNA case is scheduled before a Nashville magistrate judge on Aug. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.